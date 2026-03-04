Motor SportSports

Motorcross: Ethan Anyonyi and Dimitar Krachev-Malit dominate opening round at Jamhuri

Bernard Okumu
Dimitar Krachev-Malit and Ethan Anyonyi were unstoppable after winning the MX50 Boys and MX50 junior categories respectively during the first round of the 2026 Enduro & Motocross Sports Club ,EAMSC,Mx championship held at Jamhuri race track Nairobi.

Enroute to victory Dimitar amassed a total of 55 points relegating Zane Ngoru who closely finished in second position with 54 points as Amir Rutto settled for third position with 47 points.

Ethan Wanyonyi was the toast of the pack in the MX 50 Junior category collecting 60 points to finish top of the charts as Allen Ngoru finished second ,9 points adrift.

Thanga Kihungi was crowned the winner of the MX65 class after emerging the victor with 52 piints as Jeremy Hawi and Berry Nottea finished in second and third positions respectrively.

The opening round marked the first official round in this year’s championship calendar, setting the tone for what promises to be an action-packed season.

Speaking during the event, EAMSC Vice Chairman Daniel Muriithi underscored the club’s focus on developing the sport locally and nurturing emerging talent.

“This season we are focused on expanding participation, improving competition standards, and creating a strong platform for young riders to develop their skills in a safe and competitive environment,” said Muriithi.

Dr. Wangari Ngugi Kamau, EAMSC Treasurer and Clerk of Course (CoC) for the Moto 1 Championship, used the opportunity to encourage greater female participation in the sport.

“We want to see more young girls take up motocross and believe that this sport is for them too. EAMSC is committed to creating an inclusive environment where female riders can train, compete and excel just like their male counterparts,” said Dr. Ngugi.

The 2026 EAMSC calendar features several rounds throughout the year, all aimed at strengthening Kenya’s motocross landscape and promoting youth engagement in motorsport.

Results Round-Up

MX50 Class

  • 1st: Dimitar Krachev-Malit – 55 points
  • 2nd: Zane Ngoru – 54 points
  • 3rd: Amir Rutto – 47 points

MX50 Junior

  • 1st: Ethan Anyonyi – 60 points
  • 2nd: Allen Ngoru – 51 points

MX65 Class

  • 1st: Thang’a Kihungi – 52 points
  • 2nd: Jeremy Hawi – 42 points
  • 3rd: Berry Noteea – 40 points

MX85 Class

  • 1st: Armani Amani – 57 points
  • 2nd: Kigen Mutuma – 48 points
  • 3rd: Mathenge Kamundia – 38 points

MX125 Class

  • 1st: Chemain Kangogo – 54 points
  • 2nd: Ngengi Kamau – 40 points

MX Vets/Masters

  • 1st: Peter Mutua – 20 points

MX1 Class

  • 1st: Shivam Vinayak – 60 points
  • 2nd: Walter Kuria – 51 points
