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Warner Brothers release ‘Dune 3’ trailer

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Set to premiere on December 18, fans of the science-fiction movie ‘Dune’ have reason to anticipate the trilogy’s finale as the first teaser for the final film releases on all platforms.

Taking place 17 years after the events of ‘Dune 2’, the trailer begins with Zendaya, who plays Chani, asking Timothee Chalamet’s character, Paul, about what they would name their child if they had a girl.

Fans of ‘Dune’ will remember that Paul Atreides began a war with the great houses for refusing to acknowledge his new position as Emperor after he defeated House Corrino and House Harkonnen at the end of the second film.

Acknowledging those events, the trailer gives fans a glimpse of the ongoing war as Paul says, “war feeds on itself”, giving some insight into the tragedy of the escalating nature of war regardless of initial intention.

Further, the trailer introduces new characters such as Scytale, played by Robert Pattinson, Alia Atreides, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Farok, played by Isaach de Bankolé.

The third film is directed by Denis Villeneuve ( who also directed the first two) and is adapted from Frank Hubert’s books of the same name.

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Alongside Zendaya and Chalamet, Dune 3 also stars Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa.

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