215 Kenyan police officers return from Haiti peace mission

A total of 215 police officers, who formed the second contingent of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to Haiti, have safely returned to the country.

According to Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the officers were part of the 2023 deployment to support efforts to stabilise Haiti and assist the Haitian National Police in restoring public order in areas affected by insecurity.

Their service formed part of Kenya’s broader leadership role in the UN-backed multinational mission aimed at protecting civilians, securing critical infrastructure, and strengthening local security responses.

The officers returned to a warm reception led by the PS Omollo alongside the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, National Security Advisor, Ambassador Monica Juma, who was recently appointed Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, and Inspector General Emeritus, Joseph Boinnet, who joined in recognizing the officers’ distinguished service.

PS Omollo lauded the contingent for their resilience and sacrifice while operating in a complex international security environment, noting that their contribution has enhanced Kenya’s reputation as a leader in peace support operations.

“The mission has now entered a transition and drawdown phase that will see more officers gradually return home from their tour of duty,” noted PS.