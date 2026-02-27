Local NewsNEWS

We are keen on building a national political outfit, Ruto says

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
President William Ruto

President William Ruto now says that he is focused on building a formidable national political party following key wins by UDA candidates in the by-elections held on Thursday.

Through his official social media pages, while congratulating the winners of Isiolo South Constituency, West Kabras, Evuvore and Muminji Wards, the President said the UDA party is on course of creating a national party that will bring every Kenyan onboard to help steer the country to a first-world.

“We are firmly on course to building a solid national political party whose vision goes beyond generations as we move Kenya to the first-world,” said Ruto.

“Congratulations Tubi Mohammed (Isiolo South Constituency), Elphas Kainanga Shalakha (West Kabras Ward), Duncan Muratia Nyaga (Evurore Ward) and Peterson Njeru (Muminji Ward) for your victory and the confidence the people have shown in you,” he added.

His remarks came shortly after UDA Mt. Kenya leaders praised the victories in the four by-elections terming the triumphs as an indisputable show of confidence towards the leadership of the Head of State.

“The clean sweep is a confirmation that UDA is a national party with deep grassroots presence and a solid structure that anchors the implementation of equitable development across the country,” the leaders said.

They called on all UDA members to participate in the party grassroots elections scheduled for March 7th, 2026, to elect their leaders of choice in a free, fair, inclusive and credible exercise.

They reiterated President Ruto’s leadership to transform the country from a third world economic status to a first-world economy.

On the UDA-ODM cooperation pact, the MP’s largely from the varse Mt. Kenya region reaffirmed their support guided by the desire for continuity and consistency in the implementation of transformative programmes initiated by the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

