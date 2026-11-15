Gachagua says he is the glue holding opposition together

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed accusations that he is the source of divisions among opposition leaders.

Responding to a TIFA poll that described him as a divisive figure within the opposition, Gachagua rejected the findings, insisting that he is instead the “glue” holding the opposition together.

He was speaking during a church service at AIC Church in Bathi, Lari Constituency, Kiambu County, on Sunday.

Gachagua challenged President William Ruto to stop what he termed as attempts to divide opposition leaders, saying none was available to be drawn away.

IEBC preparedness

At the same time, he raised concerns over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) preparedness for the 2027 General Election, warning that the expiry of its contract with Smartmatic could disrupt voter registration.

He accused the commission of bias in voter registration, alleging that the exercise was being conducted in perceived pro-government areas while opposition strongholds were being left out.

Gachagua said the opposition would formally write to the commission seeking a meeting to discuss the electoral system and other concerns.

He also questioned IEBC’s choice of the Miru system, noting that the matter was before the courts and urging the commission to consider alternative options.