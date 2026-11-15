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Wanted suspect in murder of Deputy OCS arrested after nearly 3 years

Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony was on the run, evading justice following the brutal murder of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera in Rumuruti in 2024

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony was on the run

It is the end of the road for a man wanted in connection with the chilling murder of a senior police officer nearly three years ago.

Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony had remained on the run, evading justice following the brutal murder of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, then Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station, on February 16, 2024.

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Homicide detectives, in a coordinated operation, arrested the suspect on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

“The painstaking investigations paid off. In a coordinated operation involving Homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station, the suspect’s hideout was raided, bringing his prolonged flight from justice to an end,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

During the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene following the murder, which has since been secured as an exhibit.

Inspector Wandera was found lying in a pool of blood in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town, Laikipia County, on February 16, 2024. He had sustained a deep stab wound to the left side of his chest.

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Although the suspect fled the scene and went into hiding, detectives maintained the pursuit, relying on investigative leads and forensic analysis to narrow down the search.

“While the suspect fled the scene and went into hiding, detectives never abandoned the trail. Working painstakingly through investigative leads and forensic analysis, Homicide detectives eventually narrowed the search, turning the years-long pursuit into a decisive manhunt,” the DCI added.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

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