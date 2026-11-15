AfricaCounty NewsNEWS

WHO calls for halt in DRC hostilities to protect Ebola response gains

Accessing hard-to-reach communities is key to halting Ebola outbreak

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), warning that insecurity threatens gains made in fighting the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

In a statement Sunday, the organization regretted that attacks and threats against response teams were disrupting lifesaving operations, while ongoing conflict, displacement and movement restrictions continued to complicate response efforts.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

WHO cited a recent armed attack in the Cantine-Aloya locality that resulted in 66 civilian deaths, including three health workers.

“A halt in hostilities is urgently needed to protect communities and health workers, and to safeguard the progress made over the past six months,” it appealed.

The organization reported that three health facilities had been looted, more than 1,000 contacts had been lost to follow-up, while three confirmed cases remained unaccounted for.

“Insecurity remains one of the greatest obstacles to the response. A second attack on the town was reported early on November 11. There have been over 80 attacks on healthcare since the outbreak was declared,” WHO said.

Court declares appointment of KRA chair illegal
Kenya Navy leads call to end single-use plastics on International Coastal Cleanup Day
Key leaders call for stronger devolution, judicial accountability, and community ownership in climate action
Kiambu County barred from paying Ksh166M to Filtronic over procurement irregularities

Meanwhile, since the start of the outbreak six months ago, more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths have been reported.

WHO noted that children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one-third of all deaths, with seven in 10 children under the age of five who contract Ebola succumbing to the disease.

Although the response has slowed transmission in the initial epicentres, between 400 and 500 new cases continue to be reported each week, with the outbreak spreading to 67 health zones across eight provinces.

The organization further noted that contact tracing remained below target, while two-thirds of confirmed deaths were occurring in communities, indicating that infections were still being detected too late.

“Recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria underscore the continuing risk of spread beyond national borders. Delays in paying frontline health workers and responders create tension and slow the response,” it said.

Payment delays

Delays in paying frontline health workers and responders is another challenge that is creating tension and slowing the response.

WHO, however, assures that the United Nations, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, regional economic bodies and humanitarian partners are fully mobilized behind government leadership.

Consequently, WHO is directing the technical health response, and the wider humanitarian system is helping enable access, logistics, protection, and continuity of essential services.

Nearly 100 health and humanitarian partners are present across the affected areas, providing essential health services, including treatment for acute malnutrition.

Gov’t reaffirms commitment to free primary healthcare, payment of valid NHIF claims
Kenya reaffirms commitment to IGAD pandemic preparedness initiative
Gov’t to implement 40pc salary increase for police officers starting July
Pwani Oil diversifies to home, personal care manufacturing plant
Ruto declares Kenya visa free
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PACJA targets 3,000 young climate leaders by 2027
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PACJA targets 3,000 young climate leaders by 2027
County News NEWS
Wanted suspect in murder of Deputy OCS arrested after nearly 3 years
Local News NEWS
Nigeria cautions against travel via Ethiopia’s main airport due to altitude
Africa International News
US has floated Ukraine ceding Donbas for Nato membership, Zelensky says
International News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

Ombudsman conducts inquiry into access of identity documents in Northern Kenya

Local NewsNEWS

Logging ban lifted in commercial forests only, CS Tuya reiterates

International News

Three Zeros Agenda tabled at the margins of 153rd IPU in Arusha

Features

Young Chinese entrepreneurs in Chongqing Drive $3.71 Billion investment boom

Show More