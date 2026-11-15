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PACJA targets 3,000 young climate leaders by 2027

PACJA vows to hit target of more than 3000 trained young climate leaders by 2027

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
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The Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) as committed to train more than 500 young climate leaders from Africa and beyond to reac more t an 3000 of total trained alumni on Climate Justice.

The message was delivered during the launch of applications for the
sixth cohort of the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice (NSSCJ), on the margins of COP31 underway
in Antalya, Türkiye.

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For the last five cohorts, Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice trained over 2500 young people from 144 countries across Africa and beyond.

Currently, a large number of the programme alumni are leading
platforms in climate negotiations and other climate engagement across Africa and at the global level.

The Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice (NSSCJ), a flags ip yout capacity-building and leadership
incubation initiative of the Pan Africa Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), as opened applications for its sixth
cohort, scheduled to take place from 20 June to 3 July 2027 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Dr Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of PACJA, noted that the school as been an impactful hub of young climate leaders.

Some of the programme alumni are taking part in climate negotiations, representing Africa under the
framework of the African Union.

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Dr Samuel Ogalla , Head of Unit – Climate Change, African Union, said that when the organ selected the first cohort of young Climate Negotiators, which he described as most competitive, he was impressed by the fact that most successful young negotiators were nurtured by PACJA’s Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice.

“They are now negotiating on different thematic areas under UNFCCC such as climat finance, adaptation, among others, all that thanks to PACJA capacity development,” affirmed Sam Ogalla .

“We worked, and we continue to work with young parliamentarians in Kenya. We have been successful in passing bills, lobbying and working closely with parliamentarians to make sure our work and advocacy go hand in hand with the laws of our country”, shared Ms Shampi Anna, Alumna of Cohort four.

Dr Augustine Njamnshi, Executive Director of ACSEA and Chair of Political and Technical Affairs of the PACJA Board, said that starting Nairobi Summer School was another contribution PACJA wanted to provide through the creation of trans-general climate justice knowledge and grooming future climate leaders in Africa who can transform the future of the continent.

“It is right that our young people are part of the moment, not watching from the gallery, but prepared and present. We will prepare a group of alumni to take part in COP32,” said Dr Njamnshi before continuing, saying that “we will bring young people into contact with negotiators, policymakers and experts.”

 

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