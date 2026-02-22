WHO validates elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Libya

Libya has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced describing the move as a landmark victory for public health in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region.

In a statement, WHO says that this hard-won achievement protects future generations from preventable blindness and provides a powerful reminder that countries can overcome neglected tropical diseases despite persisting challenges.

“This milestone reflects Libya’s determination to safeguard the health of its people and reinforces our conviction that progress against neglected tropical diseases is possible everywhere,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Eliminating trachoma as a public health problem is an inspiring achievement for the Eastern Mediterranean Region and for communities across Libya.”

With this validation, Libya becomes the 28th country worldwide and the 8th in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to eliminate trachoma. The achievement demonstrates how evidence-based programming and coordinated technical support can overcome neglected tropical diseases, even amongst complex humanitarian and migration dynamics.

“Libya joins a growing group of countries from the Eastern Mediterranean Region that have eliminated trachoma,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “This result reflects strong regional coordination and Libya’s perseverance during periods of great challenge.”

A historic disease defeated

Trachoma has been documented in Libya for over a century, with surveys in the 20th century reporting high levels of active (inflammatory) trachoma in communities across the country, but particularly in the south. After early efforts by the Ministry of Health to control infectious eye disease in the 1970s and 1980s, and subsequent health system strengthening, surveys indicated that transmission had fallen dramatically.

In 2017, the Ministry of Health prioritized trachoma elimination as part of national eye health work within the National Prevention of Blindness Programme. With support from WHO, Sightsavers, International Trachoma Initiative and Tropical Data, new surveys were conducted in 2022 across six southern districts where trachoma was suspected to persist.

These surveys found active trachoma and trichiasis (a condition associated with trachoma) prevalences below WHO elimination thresholds, except for trichiasis in Wadi Al Hayaa/Ghat, where a trichiasis surgery campaign subsequently took place. In 2025, a further survey confirmed that the prevalence of trichiasis had fallen below WHO’s elimination threshold.

Progress despite adversity

Libya’s achievement is particularly notable given years of political instability and humanitarian challenges that strained health services, displaced populations and increased demand for basic services, including water, sanitation and hygiene. Despite these pressures, the national trachoma elimination programme successfully integrated surveillance, expanded access to surgical care, built capacity among eye health workers and partnered with national and international stakeholders.

“This validation is a source of pride for Libya and a testament to the commitment of our health workers and communities,” said Dr Mohamed Al-Ghoj, Acting Minister of Health. “Even through difficult years, we maintained our focus on improving eye health services and ensuring no one was left behind. This success would not have been possible without the professionalism and dedication of our doctors, nurses and health workers in the field who reached all and every district to ensure a future free of preventable blindness.”

Throughout the years, the WHO Country Office in Libya provided extensive technical and operational support to prevent, detect and control diseases and ensure the best attainable health and well-being in the country. “Reaching trachoma elimination status in Libya is a testimony of what could be achieved when the Ministry of health teams and the WHO teams deliver as one. It is a collective public health triumph achieved through science, national mobilization and international solidarity” said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Libya.

About trachoma and elimination efforts

Trachoma, caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, is spread through contact with infected eye discharge via hands, clothing, or flies. Repeated infections can lead to scarring of the inner eyelid, turning eyelashes inward to scratch the eyeball: a painful condition known as trichiasis that can result in blindness.

Globally, the disease remains endemic in many vulnerable communities where access to water and sanitation is limited. In 1996, WHO launched the WHO Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma by 2020 (GET2020), creating a network of governments, non-governmental organizations and academic institutions. WHO continues to support endemic countries to accelerate progress towards the global goal of eliminating trachoma as a public health problem worldwide.

Neglected tropical diseases

Neglected tropical diseases are a diverse group of 21 conditions associated with devastating health, social and economic consequences. They affect one billion people globally and their burden is mainly prevalent among impoverished communities in tropical areas.

Public health targets for the control, elimination and eradication of these conditions were set in the road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030. In 2025 alone, 9 countries were validated, verified or certified by WHO for achieving these targets. Following validation of elimination of trachoma as a public health problem, Libya becomes the 59th country globally and the 10th in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease.