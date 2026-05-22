Kindiki urges Kenyans to back environmental conservation

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to support government efforts in environmental conservation, saying it is a constitutional responsibility and moral obligation.

The DP said environmental conservation is enshrined in the Constitution and is also emphasised in scripture, urging citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment for future generations.

“We have a constitutional duty as a nation, both collectively and individually, to conserve the environment,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki was speaking in Kapyego, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, during the official launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) programme and the commemoration of the International Day for Biological Diversity.

While applauding the initiative, the Deputy President said the programme supports the Government’s agenda of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to combat climate change and restore degraded ecosystems.

“Initiatives like this will help us achieve the target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032,” he said.

The programme, spearheaded by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen under the OKM Foundation, is a 10-year KSh15 billion environmental and peace initiative aimed at restoring the Cherangany Forest ecosystem, promoting climate resilience, community empowerment and sustainable livelihoods, as well as supporting education, sports and culture.

Murkomen said the initiative will play a key role in sustaining peace and stability in the Kerio Valley region, noting that environmental degradation and climate change are among the root causes of banditry and insecurity challenges in the area.

“There is a close relationship between security and climate change due to climate-related conflicts,” he said.

Spanning 414,928 hectares across Trans-Nzoia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, and Uasin Gishu counties, the Cherangany ecosystem comprises 22 gazetted forests covering nearly 100,000 hectares.

The ecosystem feeds more than 22 major rivers flowing into Lake Victoria and Lake Turkana, making it one of Kenya’s critical water towers.

“Our goal is to restore and replace trees in 40,000 hectares across the four counties,” Murkomen said.

Some of the dignitaries present included Dr. Deborah Barasa (CS- Environment, Climate Change and Forestry), Governors Wisley Rotich, Jonathan Chelilim, and Simon Kachapin, Deputy Governor Prof. Grace Cheserek, MPs William Kisang (Senator), Caroline Ng’elechei (County MP), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North), and Dr. Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South).

Also present were PSs Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno (Environment and Climate Change), Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry), Dr. Chris Kiptoo (National Treasury), Dr. Belio Kipsang (Immigration and Citizens Services), Dr. Salome Beacco (Correctional Services), Joel Arumonyang (Public Works), Harry Kimtai (Mining), Aurelia Rono (Parliamentary Affairs), Chair of OKM Foundation Gladys Kipchumba, Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner David Kosgei, and MCAs led by Speaker Lawi Kibire, among other leaders and government officials.