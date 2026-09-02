Why Augustus Muli and NLP are a better bet for Akamba than Kalonzo

For almost two decades, Ukambani has largely followed one political formula: remain loyal to one political leader, stay in opposition, and hope that loyalty will eventually be rewarded with development.

But after years of following that path, many Akamba are asking a difficult question: Has this strategy delivered enough for our people?

Drive from Athi River to Mutomo and the challenges remain familiar. Water insecurity continues to affect communities. Roads and infrastructure remain inadequate in many areas. Young people continue to leave Ukambani for Nairobi, Mombasa, the Gulf and elsewhere in search of jobs and opportunities that remain scarce at home.

The Akamba have often been described as one of Kenya’s most politically loyal voting blocs. Yet political loyalty, by itself, has not delivered the scale of dams, industries, irrigation schemes, markets and employment opportunities that the region needs.

Perhaps the problem is not the people. Perhaps it is the strategy.

We Cannot Build Our Future by Waiting

For years, the political strategy associated with Kalonzo Musyoka has revolved around the pursuit of national power through alliances and opposition politics. Supporters have remained hopeful that changing political circumstances would eventually create an opportunity for an Akamba presidency.

But political history offers an important lesson: no serious political actor should build a community’s future around the assumption that another politician will be unable to run.

The 2013 election is a powerful example.

At the time, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto were facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court. The ICC cases were a major feature of the political calculations surrounding that election. Yet the two men proceeded to contest the election on the Jubilee ticket, with Kenyatta as presidential candidate and Ruto as his running mate — and they won.

For those who had calculated that the ICC cases would prevent or significantly weaken the Uhuru-Ruto ticket, the outcome was a sobering lesson.

A political strategy that depends on a rival being disqualified, weakened or forced out of the race is a risky one.

That lesson is relevant again as Kenya approaches 2027.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he remains eligible to contest the presidency despite the legal battle surrounding his impeachment. Ultimately, the courts and the Constitution, rather than political speculation, will determine the legal questions surrounding his eligibility.

If, therefore, the political calculation behind another Kalonzo presidential bid is that Gachagua will eventually be locked out of the race, then Ukambani risks repeating the same strategic mistake: waiting for a competitor’s political or legal difficulties to create an opportunity instead of building a coalition capable of winning regardless of who is on the ballot.

The Akamba cannot afford to gamble their political future on such uncertainty.

The question should no longer simply be, “Who are we supporting?”

It should be: “What are we getting for our support?”

The Cost of Permanent Opposition

Being in opposition has its place in a democracy. But remaining politically marginal for extended periods comes with consequences.

If Ukambani wants major investments in water, roads, irrigation, industry and employment, its political leadership must have the capacity to negotiate effectively with whoever holds national power.

Development should not be a reward for political loyalty. It should be the outcome of effective representation, strategic negotiation and accountable leadership.

A community cannot develop by permanently waiting for its preferred political outcome.

The NLP Proposition: Bargain, Don’t Beg

This is where the National Liberal Party (NLP), under Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli, presents a different proposition.

Muli’s approach is based on a simple principle: Ukambani should bargain for its development priorities rather than merely offer political support and hope for the best.

1. A costed development agenda, not slogans.

Water projects, roads, irrigation, agricultural value chains, industries, jobs and markets should not remain campaign promises. They should be identified, costed, prioritised and assigned clear timelines.

Such an agenda would give Ukambani a concrete negotiating document with any administration that seeks its support and a basis upon which voters can hold their leaders accountable.

2. We must be in the room.

The NLP position is simple: Ukambani should be prepared to work constructively with whichever political formation is in government while retaining the ability to advocate firmly for its interests.

The objective should not be perpetual opposition, nor unconditional support.

The objective should be results.

Kitui, Machakos and Makueni cannot be transformed through political rallies alone. They need representation capable of influencing decisions on national budgets, infrastructure, water, agriculture, investment and employment.

A community that commands a significant voting bloc should use that political capital to negotiate for tangible outcomes.

Who Is Augustus Muli?

Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli is a son of Kitui Central, born in Ngiini Village. He is a graduate of Starehe Boys’ Centre and School and Kenyatta University, and holds an MBA from Dubai.

As a businessman, he has developed links between Kitui and the diaspora and sought to translate those networks into opportunities for the community.

Through the Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation, he has been associated with initiatives focusing on education bursaries, water, youth and women’s empowerment.

Beyond politics and business, Muli presents himself as a leader rooted in Kamba culture, community values and service.

On October 3, he is scheduled to be formally coronated as Chief of the Anzauni clan, a position he says will provide another platform to lobby for development and help strengthen unity and cultural identity within the community.

These credentials do not, by themselves, guarantee political success. Nor should any politician be given a blank cheque.

But they provide a basis for considering a different model of leadership — one that places measurable development commitments at the centre of political engagement.

Time to Try Something Different

Kalonzo Musyoka has played a significant role in Kenyan politics and deserves recognition for his contribution to the national political landscape. But acknowledging that contribution does not mean that the Akamba must remain permanently tied to one political strategy.

After nearly two decades, it is legitimate to ask whether the strategy has produced the results the region needs.

The Akamba do not need another politician’s misfortune to create their opportunity.

They need to create the opportunity themselves.

That means moving from emotional loyalty to strategic bargaining. From “our turn will come” to “what are you offering our people?”

That is the fundamental difference between waiting for power and negotiating for results.

Augustus Muli and the NLP are offering the Akamba an opportunity to try precisely that.

A builder, not a waiter. A negotiator, not a beggar. Development before political loyalty.

Written by Omondi K’Oyoo, Secretary General, NLP

Disclaimer: Views voiced on this article does not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.