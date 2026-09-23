Wildlife live streaming intended to draw in more international audiences as KTB celebrate World Rhino Day

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) have jointly launched “Experience Wonder Live From Kenya,” a six-month live wildlife streaming initiative taking Kenya’s wildlife, protected areas and conservation story directly to audiences in Kenya and around the world.

The initiative was officially highlighted yesterday by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Hon. Rebecca Miano, EGH, during a live viewing at Nairobi National Park, one of the KWS protected areas featured in the programme.

Speaking during the launch, the CS said the initiative provides a new way of telling Kenya’s tourism story by taking the safari experience beyond the physical visit and bringing it directly to audiences around the world.

“What we have just watched here at Nairobi National Park is exactly what Kenya has always offered the world wonder that does not need to be staged, because it is real and it is happening right now. ‘Experience Wonder Live From Kenya’ puts that truth on screens everywhere, every day, for the next six months,” said CS Miano.

She added that the initiative would build curiosity and appreciation for Kenya’s wildlife while inspiring audiences to experience the country physically.

“Virtual tourism does not replace the physical safari. It creates curiosity, builds connection and inspires people to come and experience Kenya for themselves,” she said.

The launch coincided with World Rhino Day, with the live broadcast focusing on rhino conservation and the work being undertaken by KWS to secure the future of the species at Nairobi National Park and other protected areas.

The CS noted that World Rhino Day provided an opportunity to celebrate not only the species, but also the rangers, communities, conservationists, tourism operators and partners whose collective efforts make wildlife conservation possible.

Since broadcasts began on September 7 Kenya Live has showcased Kenya’s protected areas through dedicated morning and afternoon programmes alongside Wild Earth’s Safari LIVE programming. The content reaches more than 500,000 daily unique viewers across 16 global platforms, including DStv, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Roku.

Over the six-month period, the programme will rotate across a range of KWS protected areas, including Nairobi National Park, Amboseli, Tsavo East and Tsavo West, the Aberdares, Sibiloi, Meru, Ruma and Mount Elgon, alongside other destinations featured through the wider programme.

The initiative will showcase both iconic and lesser-known destinations while highlighting the communities, tourism experiences and conservation initiatives surrounding Kenya’s protected areas.

It will also create a digital library of live broadcasts, wildlife highlights, minidocumentaries and tourism promotional films. From November, curriculum-linked virtual school safaris will further connect Kenyan and international students with Kenya’s protected areas and conservation story.

The KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, said the initiative offers an opportunity to give the world a closer look at the daily work of conservation.

“For KWS, this initiative is about showing the world the daily reality of conservation in Kenya our rangers on patrol, our scientists monitoring wildlife, and the communities who share this land with our wildlife,” said Prof. Kanga.

“When people can watch that work as it happens, they gain a better understanding of what it takes to protect these species and why conservation matters. We are proud to open our parks to a global audience in this way, while ensuring that the welfare of our wildlife remains our first priority.”

KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei said the initiative would help connect global audiences watching Kenya’s wildlife with the wider tourism experiences available across the country.

“Wildlife will draw audiences in, but every broadcast creates an opportunity to discover a destination, a community, a tourism experience or a conservation story that visitors can experience for themselves,” said Ms. Chepkemei.

The “Experience Wonder Live From Kenya” broadcasts will feature morning and afternoon live sessions, giving audiences across the globe regular access to Kenya’s wildlife and conservation landscapes through WildEarth and partner digital platforms, including DStv, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Roku.

The initiative reinforces Kenya’s commitment to using digital innovation to expand the reach of its tourism and conservation story while encouraging audiences to move from watching Kenya to experiencing Kenya.