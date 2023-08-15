Women are key players in overcoming tribalism-Prime CS

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the efforts of women and the roles they play in shaping our societies.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony of Mr David Chepkwony, husband to Njoro Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Charity Kathambi, Mudavadi said women play a vital role and can help end the tribalism menace in the country.

“Women are key pillars for our country. If they take up their position and guide the society on these best ideals, the politics of tribalism will come to an end.” Said Mudavadi

The funeral service took place in the Taita Mauche area of Nakuru County.

The gathering witnessed the presence of high-profile mouners, including His Excellency President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators, and Members of Parliament.

Dr Mudavadi, in his eulogy, offered his condolences to Honourable Kathambi and the children for the loss of her husband and father.

He acknowledged the profound impact of such a loss and extended his sympathy to the family.

Dr Mudavadi also highlighted the remarkable dedication of Hon Kathambi towards environmental conservation, specifically mentioning her involvement in a tree-planting initiative.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary recounted how Charity played a pivotal role in rallying the Njoro community to support the tree-planting efforts on a five-acre plot recently allocated to his office to plant trees by Egerton University.

Dr. Mudavadi commended the Njoro MP’s resolve and leadership qualities. He emphasized the role of women in reshaping the nation’s social fabric and overcoming challenges such as tribalism.

“Charity has shown that women are the ones who will end tribalism here in Kenya. Women are the pillars of the nation. When women stand up, they will show the way, and much of the politics and tribalism will come to an end,” stated Dr Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further praised the resilience and determination demonstrated by Charity and other women who have transcended adversities and prejudices.

He applauded their efforts and declared them as the harbingers of a promising future.