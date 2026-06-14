Ruto confirms permanent jobs for over 7,000 county medics

More than 7,000 doctors and nurses serving on contract under county governments will be hired on permanent terms, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said KSh8.9 billion has been set aside for the purpose, pointing out that the medics have done commendable work and deserved better terms.

He was speaking at a Sunday service and fundraiser at the Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventists Church in Kiserian, Kajiado West Constituency, Kajiado County.

Present at the function were ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Simba Arati ( Kisii), and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) among other officials.

The President reiterated that citizens deserve access to quality and affordable healthcare, noting that the Primary Healthcare Fund has been allocated KSh19 billion to enable all Kenyans registered under the Social Health Authority to get treatment for free.

“When you go to a private, mission or government dispensary, health centre or sub-county hospital for outpatient services, don’t pay even a shilling. The government has paid,” President Ruto reiterated, warning such health facilities that still compel people to pay for treatment to stop.

The President said the Government has provided KSh21 billion to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), up from KSh10 billion last year, to ensure adequate supply of medicines and other health commodities.

Kenyans, he stated, must no longer be forced to sell land or other property to access healthcare.

Explaining that Kenya’s international standing has grown since he came to office, President Ruto cited the Africa Climate Summit the country hosted in 2023, his State Visit to the United States the same year, the first by an African head of State in 20 years, and the May 2026 Africa Forward Summit co-hosted with France, the first time the forum was held in an Anglophone country.

On Monday, the President said, he will depart for France to attend the Group of Seven (G7) where he has been invited to represent Africa.

The Group of Seven is an inter-governmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Additionally, the European Union is a non-enumerated member of the G7. Unlike the members of the G7, it neither hosts the group’s summit nor holds its rotating presidency.

Nationally, President Ruto said the country is making strides in agricultural transformation supported by various interventions.

“We are in a different place from where we were in 2022,” he said.

Additionally, he said the budget for agriculture has risen to KSh63 billion, including funding to subsidise fertiliser and other inputs. The subsidy has helped lower prices of fertiliser from KSh7,000 in 2022 to KSh2,500 for a 50kg bag.

Consequently, the prices of the staple maize flor has reduced from KSh250 to as low KSh120.

In education, the President pointed out that major reforms are underway to make schooling a stronger engine for knowledge and skills acquisition. In the 2026-27 budget, the sector has been allocated KSh784 billion up from Sh500 billion in 2022 and KSh702 billion in the last financial year.

“That is an additional KSh80 billion in one year,” he explained.

He pointed out that Japan, South Korea and Singapore prospered on the back of quality education. To cement education reforms, he noted more teachers will be promoted and 100,000 re-tooled for the new curriculum.

In this year’s budget, KSh93 billion has been set aside for scholarships and capitation for universities and technical colleges.

On infrastructure development, the President announced a “Marshall Plan” for roads anchored on the new National Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The fund, he said, will unlock private capital and public resources for major projects.

Currently, Kenya has 20,000km of tarmac, the highest in the region, but President Ruto noted this pales in comparison to Japan’s 1 million kilometres.

The NIF already holds KSh100 billion generated from the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Another KSh200 billion is expected to be mobilised soon.

“This is how we will solve our transport and logistics issues,” the President explained, adding that the fund will also finance power generation and water harvesting.

On the National Government’s development programme in Kajiado County, he said KSh23 billion has been allocated for construction of affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels.

At the same time, various roads are under construction in the county. He said the lllasit-Njukini-Taveta road is being built at a cost of KSh4 billion while the Cooperative-Bulbul road has been allocated KSh600 million.

Upgrading works for the Kajiado-Mashuru-Isara road will begin shortly at a cost of KSh500 million.

The President said his frequent travel at home and abroad is part of the demands of the presidency.

“The job of President is demanding and I have dedicated myself to it to serve all Kenyans,” he said.

He praised the Broad-Based Government for uniting Kenyans and fast-tracking development, and urged politicians to stop sowing division.

“Sell your vision, plan and policies. Don’t divide Kenyans; that is retrogressive politics,” he said.

Dr Oginga called on Kenyans to cultivate unity to realise faster development.

“We want to go to Singapore. To reach there, we must work together,” he said, adding that ODM will continue supporting President Ruto in taking development to every part of the country.

“People are complaining about the housing levy but we can see results,” Dr Oginga, who is also the Siaya senator said, commending the President for his unmatched work ethic.

“I have never seen a President so determined and working as hard as you do,” he said.

In the past three years, Mr Wandayi, the Energy Cabinet Secretary, said households connected to electricity have increased from 8.9 million to 10.5 million.

“This is no mean feat,” he said.

The CS noted that Kenya did not experience a fuel shortage following the recent disruption of global supply chains because of “the forward-looking strategies” the government had put in place.

Governor Lenku thanked the President for ensuring all Kenyans, including minority communities, get development.

“As Maa nation we are thankful. You have held our hand and we will work with you,” Mr Lenku told the President, pointing to the national government’s move to hand over the Amboseli National Park to the county.