FootballSports

Junior Starlets target Somali’s scalp in CECAFA U17 Championship

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The National U17 women’s Soccer team,Junior Starlets will face Somalia,Monday  in their second group A match of the ongoing Council for East And Central Africa Football Associations,CECAFAU17 championship  in Dar E Salam Tanzania.

The match is set to kick off at 4PM and will be played at Azam Complex. Kenya hammered Sudan 16-0 in their opening match on Saturday with the referee being forced to stop the encounter after 54 minutes.

Kenya will seek to maintain that momentum in the championship that they are using to prepare for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup third round qualifier against South Africa.

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Against Sudan Brenda Achieng scored a total of 7 goals while Fleviah Khatenje,Lindey Wee Atieno,Elizabeth Alizeba,Tabitha Wambui and Berverline Awuor scored a goal apiece while  Mwanakombo Bakari grabbed a brace.

After the Somali encounter Junior Starlets will face  hosts Tanzania on June 17 at the KMC Complex in their final group A  fixture.

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The tournament which has also attracted Uganda,South Sudan and Djibouti is set to culminate on June 23rd.

 

JUNIOR STARLETS FIXTURES

Monday,June 15th 2026

Kenya Vs Somalia

Wednesday,June 16th 2026

Kenya Vs Tanzania

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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