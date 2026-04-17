Kenya urged to capitalize on China’s zero-tariff deal to enhance agricultural exports

Kenya’s horticulture sector is poised for a significant boost following China’s announcement of zero-tariff treatment for Kenyan agricultural exports starting May 1, 2026. Industry leaders believe the initiative could transform Kenya’s position in global fresh produce markets.

Sunripe Managing Director Hasit Shah welcomed the decision from Beijing, calling it a “generational shift” for Kenyan agriculture and a vital opportunity for long-term export expansion into Asia’s fastest-growing consumer market.

“Kenya is the biggest exporter and producer of avocados in Africa. Zero tariffs is a big step for us. It’s taken us a long journey to get here,” Shah noted, adding that his company was among the first to gain approval to supply China with fresh and frozen avocados.

He pointed out the rapid growth in demand from China, revealing that trade volumes have surged since their initial market entry.

“When we started our first container export to China in 2022, China was buying 10 to 20 containers a week. This year, China will buy 100 to 150 containers. That is 500% growth in three years,” he said.

Shah anticipates even greater demand over the next decade, attributing this trend to China’s expanding middle class and a shift towards healthier, premium food products.

“By 2030, China will be at European levels. And by 2040, we will be three times bigger than Europe, just the China market. This is not a niche opportunity. It is a generational shift in global food consumption,” he explained.

He argued that Kenya is strategically positioned to benefit from this opportunity due to its production capabilities and favorable climate. However, Shah cautioned that simply gaining market access would not ensure success. He urged coordinated national efforts to fully leverage the tariff-free opportunity.

“What we have to understand is agriculture is Kenya’s backbone. It drives our economy. It employs 40% of our people. And it includes a large number of smallholders. So when we talk about trade with China, we’re not just talking about containers and tariffs. We are talking about transforming lives at the grassroots level,” he said.

While the zero-tariff framework provides a solid foundation, Shah emphasized that success will depend on effective execution at the national level. He outlined four key areas that Kenya must focus on to remain competitive in the Chinese market: branding, quality assurance, logistics efficiency, and stronger international partnerships.

“The early harvest framework we are celebrating today is a foundation. Zero tariffs open the door, but it is what we do next, how we organize ourselves, how we invest in quality and brand, how we build supply chains, that will determine whether Kenya wins this marathon,” Shah remarked.

He stressed the necessity for a unified Kenyan brand in global markets, stating, “We need a brand, and we need to go as Kenya. The product of Kenya has to go very, very big,” stressing the importance of consistency in production systems.

“China needs very, very high quality. So we have to make sure from the growing backhouse levels to export levels, we do the best product consistently, and we have full traceability so that the Chinese consumer keeps asking for more Kenyan avocados,” he added.

Regarding logistics, Shah acknowledged Kenya’s advantage in shipping routes but warned against complacency.

“The world is full of avocado exporters, whether it’s our neighbors, you will be going to South Africa, Mexico, Peru, everybody does avocado. But Mombasa to Nansha, Mombasa to Shanghai, 17 to 20 days. That’s the fastest transit from all of Africa into China. So we should not let that advantage slip away,” he cautioned.

He also highlighted the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as crucial for enhancing export competitiveness, describing it as a symbol of Kenya-China cooperation that transforms connectivity into economic opportunity.

Shah emphasized the need for improved business mobility between Kenya and China to strengthen commercial ties, noting that trade relies heavily on relationships.

“We need the ease of movements for Kenyan business people to travel to China. It has become a little bit easier, but we need you to look at our policies to allow Kenyans to land and get visas on arrival, so that we can really strengthen our partnerships with our Chinese commercial sector,” he said.

Sunripe, with agricultural operations in Kenya dating back to 1965, was among the first exporters of French beans to Europe in 1969 and began avocado exports in 1972, establishing itself as one of the country’s longest-standing horticultural exporters.