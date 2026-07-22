Spanish coaches have completed a remarkable clean sweep of world football’s most prestigious titles, closing out the 2025/26 season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup by claiming every major trophy on offer at both club and international level.

Luis de la Fuente headlined the year’s achievements, leading Spain to glory at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where his side beat Argentina in the final to lift the trophy on July 19.

The victory added a second World Cup crown to Spain’s history and cemented de la Fuente’s rapid rise, having already delivered the Nations League and Euro 2024 titles during his tenure.

The 65-year-old coach joined a small group of World Cup-winning managers to reach the summit without having previously coached a top-flight team.

At club level, Luis Enrique added the UEFA Champions League to his growing list of honours, continuing Spanish coaches’ dominance of Europe’s elite club competition.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, extended his reputation as one of the continent’s most successful tacticians in continental competitions by guiding his side to the UEFA Europa League title, a trophy he has now won on multiple occasions across different clubs.

Domestically, Mikel Arteta capped a strong campaign by steering his side to the English Premier League title, further underlining the growing influence of Spanish coaching philosophy in England’s top flight.

Taken together, the quartet’s success means Spanish managers currently hold the World Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League and the Premier League simultaneously, a rare feat that highlights the depth of coaching talent to emerge from Spain’s football pathway in recent years.

Many of the country’s leading coaches have followed similar routes through youth and academy football before making their mark at the top level, a pattern now closely associated with Spanish football’s continued global influence.

With major honours secured across both international and club football, attention will now turn to how each coach builds on this landmark year, as competitions reset ahead of the new season.