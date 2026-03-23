County NewsMoreNEWS

DCI arrests two suspects, recovers 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Trans Nzoia County have arrested two suspects linked to the handling of suspected stolen mobile phones following an intelligence-led operation in Lessos.

Acting on credible information, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos.

According to a statement, the operation led to the arrest of 24 year old Silas Wanjala and Job Kiberenge Sikuku a 28 year old, who remain in custody.

A total of 213 mobile phones of assorted makes and models were recovered, alongside a Pandora machine suspected to be used in mobile phone reprogramming and three HP laptops.

Detectives said that all items have been secured as exhibits pending forensic analysis.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the devices and identify other members of the network. The suspects will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

Peng Liyuan attends cultural, sports exchange event for Chinese, U.S. youths
Government to distribute childhood vaccines in regional depots from Friday
MPs put to task to explain decision to reject promotion of teachers
National rollout of program to reunite children in care homes with families begins

The DCI reiterated its commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks and curbing the illegal trade in electronic devices.

They urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through established reporting channels.

 

Mama Rachel Ruto champions life-changing Cochlear Implant Initiative
Tension in Kasipul Constituency as by-election marred by low turnout 
PS Wang’ombe meets Transport stakeholders to tame GBV in matatus
Nairobi Liquor and Licensing department set to map out liquor store spots in the city
KUPPET gives TSC 7 days to initiate discussions on new CBA
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Guinea FA shrugs off ‘walkout’ claims against Morocco in AFCON 1976 AFCON clash
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Guinea FA shrugs off ‘walkout’ claims against Morocco in AFCON 1976 AFCON clash
Football Sports
Kisumu: Four arrested as police recover stolen motorcycles, electronics
County News
French journalist Romain Molina’s exposé on AFCON 2025 reveals external interference
Football Sports
CAF Champions League semis line-up complete
Football Sports

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

King Mohammed VI leads Morocco on marking 26th anniversary of his accession to the throne

Local NewsNEWS

eCitizen revenue collection surpasses Ksh 900M

County NewsNEWS

First Lady celebrates World Children’s Day in Nakuru

Health CS Aden Duale
County News

CS Duale Cracks Down on Health Sector Fraud

Show More