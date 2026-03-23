DCI arrests two suspects, recovers 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Trans Nzoia County have arrested two suspects linked to the handling of suspected stolen mobile phones following an intelligence-led operation in Lessos.

Acting on credible information, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos.

According to a statement, the operation led to the arrest of 24 year old Silas Wanjala and Job Kiberenge Sikuku a 28 year old, who remain in custody.

A total of 213 mobile phones of assorted makes and models were recovered, alongside a Pandora machine suspected to be used in mobile phone reprogramming and three HP laptops.

Detectives said that all items have been secured as exhibits pending forensic analysis.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the devices and identify other members of the network. The suspects will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks and curbing the illegal trade in electronic devices.

They urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through established reporting channels.