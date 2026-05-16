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Xi hosts Trump for private meeting in Beijing leadership compound

Leaders discuss bilateral ties, trade cooperation, and global issues during private talks at Zhongnanhai.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump upon Trump's arrival at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. Photo/Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held a private meeting on Friday at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese leadership compound in central Beijing, as both leaders aimed to reinforce efforts to stabilise relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The meeting took place a day after formal bilateral talks and shortly before Trump concluded his state visit to China.

According to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi personally welcomed Trump upon his arrival at Zhongnanhai. The two leaders were seen walking through the compound’s gardens while engaging in informal discussions, occasionally stopping to admire the scenery.

Xi described Trump’s visit as “historic and landmark,” stating it had helped to establish a new vision for what he termed a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.”

The Chinese leader noted that both sides had reached significant agreements on maintaining stable economic and trade relations, expanding practical cooperation, and addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue.

“We have reached important common understandings on maintaining stable economic and trade ties, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, and properly addressing each other’s concerns,” Xi said.

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He added that China and the United States had also agreed to enhance communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

Xi remarked that the visit had contributed to improving mutual understanding and trust between the two countries while advancing the well-being of both peoples.

“This once again demonstrates that it is a shared aspiration of both peoples and the expectation of people around the world for China and the United States to find the right path to get along with each other,” Xi said.

The Chinese president also underscored the importance of cooperation despite the differences between the two global powers.

“While President Trump hopes to make America great again, I am dedicated to leading the Chinese people toward national rejuvenation,” Xi said, adding that both countries could achieve their development goals through stronger collaboration.

Xi urged both governments to maintain the positive momentum generated during the visit, avoid disruptions, and ensure steady development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Trump thanked Xi for the invitation to Zhongnanhai and described his visit to China as highly successful.

“My China visit was very successful, captured the world’s attention, and was unforgettable,” Trump said.

He noted that both sides had reached several important agreements and resolved numerous issues that would benefit not only China and the United States but also the wider international community.

Trump referred to Xi as “an old friend” and stated that the two leaders had developed a strong personal relationship.

“The U.S.-China relationship is very important and will definitely improve,” Trump said.

He also expressed his willingness to continue maintaining close and candid communication with Xi and mentioned that he looked forward to hosting the Chinese leader in Washington, D.C.

The leaders are said to have exchanged views on several regional and international issues, although details of those discussions were not immediately disclosed.

Senior Chinese officials attending the meeting included Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The private talks come at a time when Beijing and Washington are striving to manage tensions over trade, technology, security, and regional influence while maintaining channels for cooperation on global issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump upon Trump’s arrival at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, May 15, 2026. Photo/Xinhua

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