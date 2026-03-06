County News

Gov’t disburses Ksh1.7B to vulnerable households under Inua Jamii programme

Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
Children Services PS Carren Ageng'o

The government has disbursed more than KSh1.7 billion to households benefiting from the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme under the Inua Jamii initiative.

In a statement, Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o said the funds will support orphans and children living in vulnerable households across the country.

Ageng’o disclosed that a total of KSh1,723,992,000 has been allocated to 430,998 beneficiary households, covering the January and February 2026 payments.

“This disbursement covers the January and February 2026 payments, and each beneficiary household is receiving KSh4,000, hence a double payment,” the PS said.

Payment of the funds began on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

“The CT-OVC programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities while promoting their human capital development,” Ageng’o said.

The PS noted that the initiative seeks to improve children’s welfare through increased school enrolment and transition, improved health and nutrition, enhanced household food security, and stronger child protection measures.

