AthleticsSports

World Athletics officials to visit Kenya next month to evaluate infrastructure development

Kenya saw off strong bids from Rome, Italia and London in the UK to win the hosting rights for the 2029 edition as Munich in Germany was awarded the 2031 championships.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Officials from the World Athletics are expected in the country next month to provide guidance on the preparations of the 22nd global championships to be held in Nairobi in 2029.

Speaking upon arrival yesternight after leading Kenya’s winning bid for the world championships Athletics Kenya President LT.Gen.( Rtd)Jackson Tuwei exuded confidence of the country staging the best ever championships as the country became the first African nation to host the event.

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“I want to thank our athletes. Without the names our athletes have built and what they have done, this would not have been possible,” said Tuwei.

“In two weeks’ time you will see officials from world athletics who will guide us on the infrastructure preparations and all the requirements so the planning starts now.”he added

Tuwei called on concerted efforts from all stakeholders in order to deliver Kenya’s dream in 2029.

Tuwei who is also the World Athletics vice president and the acting president of the Confederation of African Athletics said Kenya will build from 2007 World cross country championships,2017 World under 18 and the 2021 world under 20 championships as it embarks on the preparations.

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“From the beginning in the 1940s, we have shown the world that Kenya is strong, and it will continue being strong.
What else can we do to convince people that this institution called Athletics Kenya is working?”Tuwei stated

Kenya saw off strong bids from Rome, Italia and London in the UK to win the hosting rights for the 2029 edition as Munich in Germany was awarded the 2031 championships.

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