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Morning fire destroys Hill School dormitory in Eldoret

No injuries were reported, as all the students were in morning preps at the time.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

An early morning fire destroyed a dormitory at Hill School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society response teams, the fire, which has since been contained, broke out at around 5 a.m. and affected a dormitory housing about 340 Form three and four students.

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No injuries were reported, as all the students were in morning preps at the time.

The roof of the dormitory was destroyed in the inferno, whose cause is under investigation.

“KRCS is working alongside the Uasin Gishu County Coordinator, police, fire brigade and community members in the response,” KRCS said in a post on X.

Psychosocial support is being provided to the affected students, alongside a rapid needs assessment to establish the extent of the damage and inform the appropriate course of action.

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