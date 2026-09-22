County NewsNEWS

Fire destroys busy market in Mandera

Adesh Macan
By Adesh Macan
1 Min Read

More than 200 traders have been affected by a devastating fire that swept through one of the busy markets in Mandera County, destroying shops and goods.

The inferno reduced dozens of businesses to ashes, leaving affected traders scrambling to salvage what little they could. For many, the market was their primary source of livelihood, leaving families facing an uncertain financial future.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The Mandera County Government, through the municipality, has now moved in to assess the situation and identify the traders affected by the fire.

Mandera municipality says the identification exercise will establish those affected and the extent of the losses suffered.

Municipal Manager Matker Mohamed has assured the traders that the county government will stand with them and explore ways of supporting them to recover and rebuild their businesses.

The intervention comes as the affected traders call for urgent assistance to help them restore their livelihoods and get back on their feet.

Police release Journalist Macharia Gaitho after “regrettable” mistaken arrest
President Xi meets with Japanese PM
Government secures 200,000 foreign jobs for Kenyans , targets 1 million annually
Tens of thousands evacuated from massive China floods

 

First cohort of rehabilitated men in Mathira Constituency green environment
Cohesion committee unveils peace keeping initiative in four clash-prone counties
Gov’t to declare Turkana South Game reserve a security operation zone
CS Duale calls for sustainable health financing in Africa
NDOC boss calls for greater investment in risk knowledge and anticipatory action
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World Athletics officials to visit Kenya next month to evaluate infrastructure development
Next Article Morning fire destroys Hill School dormitory in Eldoret
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto, Rubio hold talks on trade, AI and regional security
Local News
Global AI initiative targets 3.4 billion people through local languages
Technology Technology
Paramount settles lawsuit with US states, clearing way for $110bn merger with Warner Bros
Business International Business
Morning fire destroys Hill School dormitory in Eldoret
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Public demand for weather and climate information rises in Kenya

Local NewsNEWS

Immigration clears passport backlog

Local NewsNEWS

DP Gachagua to visit Colombia and Cuba on Sunday

County NewsNEWS

African leaders sound alarm on youth reproductive health crisis

Show More