Fire destroys busy market in Mandera

More than 200 traders have been affected by a devastating fire that swept through one of the busy markets in Mandera County, destroying shops and goods.

The inferno reduced dozens of businesses to ashes, leaving affected traders scrambling to salvage what little they could. For many, the market was their primary source of livelihood, leaving families facing an uncertain financial future.

The Mandera County Government, through the municipality, has now moved in to assess the situation and identify the traders affected by the fire.

Mandera municipality says the identification exercise will establish those affected and the extent of the losses suffered.

Municipal Manager Matker Mohamed has assured the traders that the county government will stand with them and explore ways of supporting them to recover and rebuild their businesses.

The intervention comes as the affected traders call for urgent assistance to help them restore their livelihoods and get back on their feet.