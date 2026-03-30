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IEBC halts voter registration in Ol Kalou following death of MP

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
2 Min Read
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson (IEBC), Erastus Ethekon. PHOTO By Jackson Mnyamwezi

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration Exercise in Ol Kalou Constituency has been halted following the untimely death of area Member of Parliament David Kiaraho.

Speaking while launching the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Shimoni, Kwale County, Erastus Ethekon said the commission will announce a new date when the exercise will take place in the constituency after a by-election is held.

Ethakon says the commission is upbeat that it will hit the 2.5 million target given the zeal of young Kenyans to be part of the electoral process.

The electoral body has since deployed 12,000 clerks in more than 30,000 centres targeting to register 2.5 million new voters in the run-up to the 2027 General Election.

Ethekon further directed the over 12,000 clerks deployed to the over 30,000 centers to register new voters each day before the conclusion of the 30-day exercise.

The registration kits stationed at the 57 Huduma Centres countrywide will be open to allow eligible voters to register and select voting centres of their choice.

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The Commission will seek inter-agency collaboration by partnering with agencies like the National Registration Bureau to ensure that no Kenyans of eligible age is left out from registering as a voter.

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