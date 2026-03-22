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15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran as Middle East conflict rages

A multi-agency team has activated emergency protocols across Kenya’s missions in the region amid the escalating crisis.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
The evacuees at JKIA (Photo/MFA)

15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have arrived safely.

There were scenes of relief and joy as they were reunited with their families at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday morning.

The evacuees, who were received by officials from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, transited through Türkiye before arriving in Kenya.

Upon arrival, they underwent immediate debriefing and received on-the-spot psychosocial support to help them process their experiences.

The delicate exercise was facilitated by the Government of Kenya through the State Department for Diaspora and its diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad.

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State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu earlier said a multi-agency team has activated emergency protocols across Kenya’s missions in the region amid the escalating crisis.

She further urged Kenyans in distress to contact the nearest Kenyan Mission or reach the State Department for Diaspora Affairs through its emergency hotline, WhatsApp line or official email.

“Kenyans in distress should contact the nearest Kenyan Mission or reach the State Department for Diaspora Affairs through: Hotline: +254 207 876 000 WhatsApp: +254 114 757 00”, she added.

They should strictly follow guidance issued by Kenyan Embassies, host governments, and official communication channels.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says the US will “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not open before a 48-hour deadline – the waterway is vital for global oil shipping

Iran warns it will retaliate against all US-linked energy infrastructure in the Middle East if its power plants are attacked

More than 100 people have been injured after strikes on southern Israel. The target appears to have been a nuclear facility 13km away from the city of Dimona.

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