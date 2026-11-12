15.3kg of suspected narcotics recovered, one arrested in Bungoma

Police have arrested one suspect and recovered 15.3 kilogrammes of suspected narcotic drugs in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

The operation led by National Police Service officers at a residential premise, led to the recovery of several packages of suspected narcotic substances concealed in different sections of the house.

Officers also recovered Ksh 5,911 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, alongside materials believed to have been used in packaging and distributing the substances.

The recovered drugs, with an estimated street value of Ksh 459,000, were secured as exhibits, while the arrested suspect was escorted to Bungoma Police Station and placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved for their vigilance and commitment during the successful operation, and appreciates members of the public whose timely information continues to support the fight against drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

NPS urged the public to remain vigilant and to report suspected criminal activities to the nearest police station or through the emergency lines 999, 911 or 112; #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203; or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.