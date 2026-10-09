ICC hits back at US sanctions, vows to continue its work

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has vowed to continue its judicial work undeterred, denouncing the latest sanctions directed at the institution by the United States, which it termed an assault on international justice and the rule of law.

In a statement, the court strongly condemned Washington’s decision to impose sanctions against the court, saying the move followed earlier designations targeting 13 independent judges and prosecutors.

The ICC warned that the measures were designed to disrupt its operations and intimidate those associated with or cooperating with the court. ICC President Tomoko Akane maintained that the institution would continue to fulfil its mandate independently and impartially.

“The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes,” Akane stated.

The court decried what it called sanctions targeting an independent judicial body established under an international treaty, mandated to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

It described Washington’s actions as an attempt to obstruct justice and undermine the principle that no individual is above the law.

The ICC also appealed to its 125 member states to take concrete steps to protect its operations and ensure it retains the necessary resources to carry out its mandate.

“The Rome Statute is a collective promise that the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole must not go unpunished,” the court declared, cautioning that the institution’s future partly depends on the commitment of its founding countries.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by the sanctions, the court confirmed it had taken measures with member states to strengthen the continuity and resilience of its activities.

The latest spat arises from a long-standing confrontation between Washington and the ICC regarding the court’s jurisdiction and its investigations involving American personnel and Israeli leaders.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, and has consistently opposed the court exercising jurisdiction over American nationals without US consent.

The ICC, however, maintains that it can exercise jurisdiction in certain circumstances, including when alleged crimes occur on the territory of a state that is a party to the Rome Statute.