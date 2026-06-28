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Shakahola cult: Coast religious leaders undergo training

The initiative seeks to strengthen pastoral leadership by equipping clergy with sound biblical knowledge, ethical leadership skills, and practical ministry training

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

Religious leaders in Kenya’s Coast region are receiving specialised theological and leadership training as part of efforts to curb cultism, religious extremism, and radicalisation in the wake of the Shakahola tragedy, where more than 450 people lost their lives in one of Kenya’s deadliest cult-related disasters.

The initiative seeks to strengthen pastoral leadership by equipping clergy with sound biblical knowledge, ethical leadership skills, and practical ministry training to help prevent the spread of religious misinformation and protect vulnerable communities from manipulation.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the Committed Believers Evangelical Ministry of Africa (CBEM–Africa) Bible Institute, the institution’s Principal, Bishop Frederick Kazungu Masha, said the Interdenominational Bible institute was established in 2021 to raise a new generation of well-trained and accountable church leaders capable of providing responsible spiritual guidance.

He noted that since its inception, the institute has continued to train pastors and ministry leaders, beginning with its first cohort of 27 graduates who earned Diploma certificates in Theology.

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According to Bishop Kazungu, the institution’s mission is to strengthen evangelism while ensuring churches are led by competent leaders grounded in sound biblical doctrine and ethical ministry.

The bishop further observed that the programme complements ongoing government efforts to professionalise religious leadership following recent cases of cultism and religious extremism witnessed in different parts of the country.

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He emphasised that properly trained clergy are better positioned to identify, prevent, and counter teachings that may mislead believers or expose them to exploitation.

The CBEM–Africa Bible Institute is an interdenominational institution affiliated with Mission Global Institute of the United States, which partners with churches across the world to provide accessible, quality theological education tailored to local contexts.

Speaking at the event, Mission Global Institute President Dr. Scott Dalton said the organisation has established partnerships with churches and ministries in more than 18 countries, supporting the development of Bible institutes that equip pastors with practical ministry skills and theological resources.

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