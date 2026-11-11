Ruto winds up Gusii tour, takes swipe at Uhuru Kenyatta

President William Ruto concluded his four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties on , saying the Broad-Based government has fulfilled its promises to Kenyans and is ready to face any competitors in the next General Election.

Speaking at the Kisii Agricultural Institute Grounds in Kisii town, the President said the United Democratic Alliance, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Kenya Kwanza were prepared to face what he described as a disorganised opposition.

He took a swipe at his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of abandoning statesmanship roles to engage in endless politicking as “a broker for selfish ends”.

He told off Mr Kenyatta over his claims that his interactions with ordinary Kenyans had convinced him that the public wanted political unity among opposition leaders.

“I want to tell him to look for sober people, including farmers, businesspeople, teachers and those working in the affordable housing programme so that he can get the right information about the state of Kenya. Perhaps he is looking for information in the wrong places – bars,” President Ruto told his predecessor.

However, he reminded the former President that he was not scared of his puppets, saying he was ready to face them even if they come one, 10 or 1,000.

“The sponsor should speed up his brokerage work. If people cannot agree on one person in the past one and half years, what knowledge do they have to plan for 60 million Kenyans?” the President wondered.

At the same time, he pointed out that he will not allow his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua to incite Kenyans.

Saying Gachagua is a “permanent failure”, President Ruto explained that the former deputy president stole relief food meant for vulnerable people when he was a District Officer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Pointing out that Gachagua has no moral authority to lecture anyone, he described the former deputy president’s career as a civil servant and politician as characterised by questionable deals.

“Kenyans have no time for individuals who promote politics of hatred, discrimination and tribalism,” he said.

He added: “Gachagua failed as DO. He failed as Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant. He failed as one-term MP. He failed as deputy president and was impeached. He will also fail in dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.”

The President stated that Gachagua has announced that he would cause chaos in Kenya ahead of the elections and then flee to Texas, United States.

“He won’t be allowed to cause chaos or division. This will be another monumental failure on his part,” he said.

President Ruto explained that opposition leaders have no agenda, no plan for the future and no vision on where the country is heading.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati said the residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties stand a better chance in the Broad-Based Government.

“We cannot abandon a government that has transformed our region and go to the opposition that has nothing new to offer Kenyans,” Mr Arati noted.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said President Ruto is being fought because of his resolve to equitably share national resources across the country.

“The only problem they have with President Ruto is that he has ensured no part of Kenya is left behind in development,” Ms Wanga pointed out.

She accused Gachagua of planning to cause violence and flee to his newly found home in Texas.

“Gachagua should leave Kenyans alone. We don’t have a second home anywhere else,” she explained.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa told Gachagua to return all the sheep he stole from Mr Kenyatta’s farm before lecturing others on impunity.

He told Kenyans to be wary of Mr Kenyatta’s political cunningness, saying he misled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that he would campaign for his presidential bid but never set foot in Central Kenya.

“President Ruto will beat all the sponsor’s puppets because of his development track record,” Mr Ichung’wa said.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said President Ruto will win the next General Election by a landslide.

“Come rain, come sunshine, Kenyans will re-elect President Ruto in 2027 because of what he has done for them in terms of development, ” he said.

Narok Senator Ladema ole Kina thanked the President for the transformation in health and agriculture, saying he the best leader the country has had since independence.

Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Fernandez Barasa (Kakamega), Isaac Mutuma (Meru) and Abdulsawad Nassir (Mombasa) said the Broad-Based Government was the only uniting factor in the country.

Gusii MPs, led by Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) and nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri said the two counties are rallying behind President Ruto.

“Through the President’s leadership, 270km of roads are being tarmacked in Gusiiland, the first time such a substantial investment in roads has been made,” Mr Osoro pointed out.