Wayne Rooney joins cast of reality show, ‘I’m a celebrity’

Former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page and YouTuber Sharky will be among the intrepid crew entering the jungle Down Under for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

They will be joined by Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Paralympian and presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Claire Sweeney and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup.

TV presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Jack Skipper, Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows and model Leomie Anderson round out the team headed for Australia.

Hosts Ant and Dec will return with the ITV show’s opening episode on Monday, 16 November, with the series now in its 26th year.

Rooney is following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who was runner-up on I’m A Celebrity in 2024.

“If you’re going in you want to win it,” he said. “Coleen’s already tried and obviously she finished second in the show so I’m here to bring that title back to the Rooney household.”

Rooney admitted that jumping out of a helicopter is his biggest fear. “I’ve been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane,” he said.

“I don’t like snakes or what is in the water either – I don’t go in the sea.”

Producers are making adaptations to the Australian jungle camp so it is accessible for Adepitan.

In a press statement, he said: “For me, this is a moment in time. Even if I go out in the first week, I will always be remembered as the person in a wheelchair. I am slightly overwhelmed. It’s never been done before, and it never crossed my mind I would be the first.”

Keith Lemon comedian Leigh Francis is not among the official line-up but is rumoured to become a late addition.

The last I’m A Celebrity series was the all-star version in South Africa, which was marked by heated arguments and walk-outs among the cast during the live final in April.