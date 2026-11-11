Waiguru, ODM leaders rally Kisii community behind Ruto’s re-election bid

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked Kenyans to rally behind President William Ruto re-election, citing his development record and commitment to equitable distribution of resources.

Riding on “Usawa Ni Sawa” Mantra, Waiguru said President Ruto had prioritized development and improving the lives of Kenyans across different regions without favoritism.

Speaking in Kisii County where together with Governors; Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) together with Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho among other leaders, accompanied the President on his tour of the region, the Governor asked the Kisii community to join other Kenyans in supporting Ruto’s re-election because of his development track record.

Waiguru accused the opposition of trying to balkanize the country through hate campaigns and belittling of some communities based on their voting numbers. She urged Kisii community to reject attempts by the opposition to use their votes to boost their political numbers for purpose of winning the 2027 election.

“The opposition, led by tribalism, claims that Kisii only have votes to help fill their basket, and that is wrong. We as people of Mt Kenya love and live among everyone and other communities, and thus we will stay in the broad-based government,” she said.

The outgoing governor said Mt Kenya remained firmly in government and would continue supporting the President because his development agenda was delivering tangible results across the country.

The Governor said the development witnessed in Kirinyaga was also being replicated across the country, demonstrating that the President’s administration was extending development beyond traditional political strongholds.

She dismissed claims that Mt Kenya has deserted President William Ruto for the opposition, saying that the region remains firmly behind the Head of State as he seeks a second term in office.

“We will support Ruto for two terms because he has brought development in our region and the country and that is what we elected him to do,” she said.

Waiguru who has declared her bid to be President Ruto’s running mate, also rejected attempts to paint Mt Kenya as a tribal bloc.

She said the people of the region are not tribalists and will not allow the country to be divided along ethnic lines.

She warned Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua against trying to drive a wedge between the Mt Kenya community and the rest of Kenyans.

The two term governor said opposition’s hate campaign will not win over the good the President has done for Kenyans. Development, she said, is what voters will remember at the ballot.

Governor Wanga who is also the ODM National Chairperson said cooperation between the two political formations, ODM and UDA, had birthed the broad-based government that has advance san inclusive development agenda for the country.

Wanga said President Ruto had demonstrated a commitment to distributing development across the country, including regions that had previously been neglected. She accused opposition leaders of advancing tribalism, hatred and political intolerance, saying residents of Nyanza region would not be swayed by divisive and empty politics.

On his part, governor Arati who is also ODM Deputy Party leader welcomed the development projects being implemented in the region, declaring that the Kisii community would continue supporting President Ruto.

Arati said the region had experienced marginalisation for many years but was now benefiting from tangible development, adding that the broad-based government offered the region an opportunity to influence decisions and accelerate its growth.

“We are happy to get much-needed development in Kisii County. We will support President William Ruto as the people of Kisii and an ODM stronghold. We are staying in government because that is where the power for change is,” Arati said.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa echoed the calls for national cohesion, saying he was encouraged by the unity demonstrated by leaders and residents of Kisii. He said Mt Kenya leaders had also embraced the need to work with other communities.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, said the President’s three-day tour had dispelled claims that he lacked support in Kisii and the wider Nyanza region.

Joho said he and the people of the Coast region remained firmly behind President Ruto, adding that their support was driven by the need to ensure equitable development and growth across all regions.