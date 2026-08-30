The Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel ole kenta has dismissed claims that the Jubilee Party is dead, saying the party remains active and has a national presence.

He said Jubilee was committed to bringing Kenyans together and would seek to unite citizens across ethnic, regional and political divides.

“Jubilee is not dead as portrayed by some people. We are present across the country and will continue working to unite Kenyans,” he said.

Ole Kenta further warned that the Maa community would not support leaders whom he described as dishonest, saying residents were increasingly demanding accountability, integrity and development from their elected leaders.

His remarks come as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with various parties and political formations seeking to consolidate support across the Maa community and other parts of the country.

The Jubilee official said the party would continue engaging communities across Kenya as it seeks to strengthen its grassroots structures and position itself as a national political vehicle.

The SG Moitalel Ole Kenta Questions Ruto Over Enengetia–Olposimoru Road Project Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta has challenged government to explain why the Enengetia–Olokurto–Olposimoru road project took years to materialise, arguing that the road was initiated by the previous administration.

Ole Kenta questioned why the project was allegedly delayed between 2019 and 2022 and accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of presenting the project as a new development despite its earlier history.

President Ruto on August 25 launched the construction of the 59-kilometre road in Narok County, which is expected to connect Eneng’etia, Olokurto, Enkuseru, Olposimoru and Kiptenden and upgrade the route to bitumen standard.

The government says the road will improve the transportation of agricultural produce and boost trade in the region.

But Ole Kenta wants the government to provide clear answers on the project’s implementation timeline and completion date.

“Why was the project delayed in 2019 and 2022? Why did you hide the project, and when are you completing it?” Ole Kenta questioned.

Ole Kenta called on the government to ensure the project proceeds beyond the launch ceremony and is completed within the promised timeframe to deliver meaningful benefits to residents.