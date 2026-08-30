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Wamalwa takes aim at police uniform tender, taxes

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-Kenya) leader Eugene Wamalwa has demanded the cancellation of the controversial police uniforms tender.

Speaking in Kwale County during a church service at PAG Diani and the opening of a DAP-Kenya office in Kinondo, Wamalwa claimed the multi-million-shilling contract was designed to benefit individuals within government.

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Wamalwa argued that the country is demanding meaningful police reforms, rather than new uniforms, and called on the government to prioritise better remuneration for police officers.

The former Cabinet Secretary also criticised the government over what he termed punitive taxation of traders, condemning the use of tear gas against Nairobi traders who were protesting against the high taxes.

Wamalwa further condemned attacks on Linda Mwananchi leaders James Orengo and Babu Owino in Migori, calling for political parties and formations to be allowed to campaign freely and peacefully across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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