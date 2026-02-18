Local NewsNEWS

Catholic faithful observe Ash Wednesday as Lent season begins

Prudence Wanza
Catholic faithful across the country observed Ash Wednesday, ushering in the Lenten season marked by prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

At the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Christians began streaming into the church as early as 6:00AM to attend the first Mass of the day.

Several Masses are scheduled throughout the day to accommodate worshippers seeking the imposition of ashes, a central rite of Ash Wednesday.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Michael Ndichu urged believers to approach Lent as more than a ritual exercise, cautioning against treating the season as a mere formality.

He described Lent as a period of deep internal reflection and honest repentance, calling on Christians to make deliberate choices that draw them closer to God.

“This is a time for prayer and for seeking God’s mercy. It is a time for self-reflection and honesty with ourselves as we stand before the Lord,” he said.

The ashes, he explained, serve as a reminder of human fragility and a call to spiritual renewal, challenging Christians to deepen their faith as they journey toward Easter.

During Ash Wednesday, the faithful have their foreheads marked with ashes, symbolising humanity’s origin from dust. The ritual marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period, which culminates in Easter celebrations.

This year’s Lenten season is themed “Building a Just, Peaceful and United Kenya; Upholding Equity and Human Dignity,” inviting Christians to pray and reflect on pressing national challenges, including leadership failures, economic hardship, election-related violence, and environmental destruction.

