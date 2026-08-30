Stop attacking IEBC and present alternative development agenda-Kindiki tells opposition

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not to be intimidated or blackmailed by politicians who have sensed defeat but discharge its duties according to the Constitution and existing laws.

Prof. Kindiki said the electoral agency is mandated by law to carry out its roles without favouring anyone either in government or opposition.

Speaking on Sunday when he attended an Interdenominational Church Service and fundraiser for 22 churches at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, the DP told the opposition to develop an agenda to present to Kenyans instead of attacking IEBC.

“IEBC does not vote. Look for a manifesto and sell it to Kenyans who will make a decision. In 2022, if IEBC didn’t stand firm, politicians would have interfered with its work and plunge the country into chaos,” DP said.

The DP said the government is not looking for favours from the electoral agency as they have faith it will discharge its mandate according to the Constitution and the respective laws.

Further, he stated that President Ruto’s impressive development record spanning roads, electricity, education, health, agriculture and other key sectors will get him reelected not favours from the independent electoral agency.

“We have faith in our institutions. We don’t want them to favour the government or the opposition. They should do their work and should not be intimidated, threatened or cowed by anyone”

“They should remain firm and defend their constitutional mandate. We want them to be impartial and conduct a free, fair and verifiable and not to be intimidated by the opposition,” DP noted.

Prof. Kindiki also said the opposition leaders have sensed defeat and are looking for excuses for their looming failure in the coming elections.

At the same time, the Deputy President said the government will not spare anyone in the crackdown against goons and those who want to disturb the country’s peace.

He cautioned those who have developed the habit of using young people to attack their opponents will face it rough as the law will be fully enforced against them.

“To all the political leaders inciting young people to violence, your days are numbered. We cannot allow our country to be a country of goons,” DP warned.

The Second in Command asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who was present, to take tough action against the perpetrators as it has been successfully done to wipe out banditry and terrorism.

“Don’t joke with criminals. We cannot allow anyone to play with the country’s security. The way we ended banditry and terrorism, we will end goons,” DP insisted.

The Deputy President further challenged politicians eyeing seats in the 2027 polls to craft an agenda to sell to the voters instead of resorting to crooked ways that could undermine the country’s peace.

“It is not about who is more violent or who can cause harm. It is about selling your agenda to the voters and whoever wins serves all. Those who lose will live to fight another day,” he stated.

The DP asked the opposition to come up with alternatives to what the Ruto administration is implementing or get ready for a resounding defeat in the coming elections.

He enumerated the government’s successes in the various sectors in the last four years, promising more before the 2027 polls. They ranged from massive infrastructure development in every part of the country, top among them construction of roads, modern markets, stadiums, affordable houses and others.

The agriculture sector has also been boosted through subsidies targeting high production and better earnings for farmers in the maize, sugar, coffee, tea and other key sub sectors.

Education and health have also been beneficiaries of massive investment and reforms aimed at improving them. Over 100, 000 teachers have been employed with an additional 20, 000 in September. Health reforms have also seen over 32 million Kenyans enrolled for Taifa Care insurance cover and recruitment of 107, 000 community health promoters among other initiatives.

In Uasin Gishu, the construction of a new referral hospital is underway among other development initiatives.

“We are going to change the face of Kenya. Those who are saying Kenyans don’t care about development are in for a rude shock,” DP said.

With the abundant achievements, the Deputy President said they will be ready to face Kenyans and ask them for reelection.

“We are ready to face Kenyans eyeball to eyeball and explain to them what we have done in office,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki asked the opposition to tell Kenyans what they have for them instead of tribal jingoism and useless slogans.

“You must tell Kenyans what you will do for them in the health, roads, education, electricity and other sectors. Tribalism and sloganeering won’t help you in any way. Tell Kenyans and they will decide who to vote for,” he noted.