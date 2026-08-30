Murkomen tells opposition to stop interfering with IEBC and instead sell their policies

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has told the Opposition to stop interfering with the IEBC, saying political leaders must respect the independence of the electoral institution.

“You see someone talking about the IEBC. He wants to be the contractor, candidate, and referee at the same time,” the CS said.

Urging opposition leaders to stick to their lanes, Murkomen expressed concern over what he termed a lack of clear ideas, policies, and an agenda among Opposition leaders, including young politicians.

“I’m surprised to see young people of my age campaigning and saying that a manifesto is not important,” he said.

He went on: “There has never been an Opposition that is as poor in ideas and policies as what we have right now.”

Murkomen defended President Ruto’s development record, maintaining that it is the best in the country’s history.

“They want to challenge President Ruto, whose track record is second to none,” he said.

Murkomen spoke at Kapsamoo in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, when he accompanied Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki at an interdenominational service and a fundraising drive towards infrastructure development for 22 churches.

The DP echoed the CS’s sentiments, challenging the Opposition to present a clear manifesto and compete with the Government on the basis of ideas, policies, and development track record.

“I want to ask those who want to compete with President Ruto to come up with a manifesto and tell the people of Kenya about their vision,” he said.

Present were Governors Jonathan Bii, Patrick Ole Ntutu, and Stephen Sang; PSs Belio Kipsang and Julius Bitok; Senators Jackson Mandago and Vincent Chemitei; MPs Oscar Sudi, Reuben Kiborek, William Kamket, and Joseph Wainaina, as well as COTU SG Francis Atwoli and MCAs, among others.