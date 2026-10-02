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Government expands medical training with new KMTC Gucha Campus

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
2 Min Read

The Government is expanding opportunities for medical training across the country as part of efforts to strengthen Human Resources for Health and support the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In a statement, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni noted that the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache Constituency, Kisii County, is among the newly established institutions contributing to the expansion.

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She said the newly completed campus has admitted its first cohort this September 2026, marking an important milestone in increasing access to quality medical training and bringing training opportunities closer to communities in the Gusii region.

“The foundation stone was laid in 2018 by President William Ruto, then Deputy President, while the campus was officially commissioned by the President in April 2026 during his development tour of the region,” said PS Muthoni.

The campus offers Diploma and Certificate programmes in Nursing and other essential healthcare disciplines, with modern classrooms and medical skills laboratories to support competency-based training.

According to the PS, through clinical placements at nearby health facilities and linkages with KMTC Kisii Main Campus, trainees will gain practical skills needed to provide quality healthcare services.

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She said government will continue expanding and strengthening health workforce training institutions across the country to ensure Kenya has a skilled, competent and adequately distributed health workforce capable of meeting the healthcare needs of its people.

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