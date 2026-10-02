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Government approves Ksh6.4B to expand NYS capacity

Investment will fund classrooms, workshops, barracks, kitchens and administration facilities to increase training capacity across the Service.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Government has approved Ksh6.4 billion to expand National Youth Service (NYS) training infrastructure as the Service prepares to accommodate a larger number of recruits.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the investment will finance additional classrooms, workshops, barracks, kitchens and administration facilities across NYS stations.

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Ruku, who represented President William Ruto at the NYS passing-out parade in Gilgil, Nakuru County, noted that the expanded infrastructure will have capacity to accommodate and equip about 50,000 serving men and women at any given time.

The investment comes as the Government works to expand NYS recruitment and strengthen technical and vocational training within the Service.

“The President had earlier directed that recruitment should progressively expand towards 100,000 young people by 2028. Such expansion must be matched by adequate infrastructure, equipment, training facilities and human-resource capacity,” said Ruku.

The CS revealed that technical training will be expanded alongside the infrastructure to ensure recruits graduate with practical competencies that are relevant to the labour market.

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The Government is also supporting staff housing under the Affordable Housing Programme, with developments under way at Gilgil, Mavoloni, the Nairobi Holding Unit and Mombasa, with further expansion planned across the Service.

Ruku said NYS will also receive new equipment to strengthen its operational capacity including 50 large tipper trucks and two-wheel loaders and a further 50 excavators.

The equipment will support construction and commercial activities, as well as infrastructure development.

The CS further disclosed that NYS is expanding enterprises in areas including milling, water bottling and construction, with the investments expected to strengthen revenue generation and the Service’s operational sustainability.

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