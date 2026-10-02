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NYS hailed for practical contribution to national development

15,363 recruits from the 01/2026 cohort have graduated after six months of intensive training at the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • NYS personnel have planted more than 71.8 million trees since 2022.
  • 5,720 NYS officers have secured placements in the United Kingdom, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia through government's Kazi Majuu initiative
  • NYS is involved in potato seed multiplication in Turbo and plans to establish at least 100 acres for production of clean, disease-free potato seed.

The National Youth Service has been hailed for translating youth training into practical work in communities through environmental conservation, infrastructure development, disaster response and employment programmes.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said NYS has demonstrated the value of national service through programmes that deploy young people to address practical challenges in communities across the country.

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The CS, who represented President William Ruto at the NYS passing-out parade in Gilgil, Nakuru County, noted that more than 71.8 million trees have been planted through NYS programmes since 2022.

Through initiatives including Climate WorX, NYS personnel have also been involved in roadworks, river restoration and other environmental interventions.

The Service has further been supporting communities affected by disasters in Chesongoch, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where NYS personnel are helping rebuild 56 homes destroyed by landslides, with between 80 and 90 per cent of the houses completed.

“This is what national service means: being present when communities face their most difficult moments, providing practical assistance and remaining committed until the work is completed,” he said.

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Ruku also pointed to employment opportunities created for NYS alumni, noting that 12,760 former members of the Service have transitioned into vetted employment opportunities since 2024.

Of these, 5,720 have secured placements in the United Kingdom, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

The CS said the employment pathways complement the Government’s Labour Mobility Programme, Kazi Majuu, which facilitates access to overseas employment opportunities for suitably skilled Kenyans.

Ruku further commended NYS for its role in agriculture through a partnership with the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) to bring 3,000 acres under cultivation in the Tana Basin.

He added that the service is involved in potato seed multiplication in Turbo and plans to establish at least 100 acres for production of clean, disease-free potato seed.

Ruku said the initiatives demonstrate the role young people can play in addressing national challenges when equipped with discipline and practical skills.

“NYS provides an environment where young people acquire discipline and patriotism while simultaneously developing practical skills,” he stated.

The CS spoke as 15,363 recruits from the 01/2026 cohort graduated after six months of intensive training at the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil.

The cohort comprises 11,527 male recruits, 3,835 female recruits and 15 recruits living with disabilities.

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