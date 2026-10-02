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Ksh 367M Tender: Two more Nyamira county officials arrested over alleged irregularities

The irregularities allegedly resulted in the loss of Ksh30,187,396 in public funds.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two more Nyamira County Assembly officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of a Ksh 367 million tender for the construction of an office block for the Assembly.

The irregularities allegedly resulted in the loss of Ksh30,187,396 in public funds.

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The suspects, David Nyarango Ombego, Deputy Clerk/Director, Legislative, Legal Procedure, and Committee Services and Joyce Onyiego, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, were arrested within Kisii County in a well-coordinated operation by EACC Investigators.

They are expected to face charges including Abuse of Office, Willful Failure to Comply with the Law Relating to the Management of Public Funds, and Negligence of Official Duty.

The two are being processed at EACC’s South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii, pending arraignment.

Three other officials previously arrested and charged in connection with the case are Duke Simeon Onyari, Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly; Eng. Josephat Matini Oruru, Chief Officer for Roads and Public Works; and Simon Ondari Ogecha, Infrastructure Officer.

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