Your days are numbered, Kindiki warns illicit alcohol sellers

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a warning to sellers of harmful alcoholic drinks, declaring that they will be arrested and made to account for putting the lives of Kenyans at risk.

The Second in Command stated that the fight against the harmful drinks has been intensified and no one will be spared to ensure no single Kenyan is exposed to poison in the name of liquor.

“I am warning those selling harmful drinks that their days are numbered. We will come for you. I assure you that we will not allow anyone to sell poisonous drinks in the name of alcohol to our people,” DP said.

The Deputy President spoke on Friday in Limuru Constituency, Kiambu County where he flagged off milk coolers for various dairy cooperative societies in the devolved unit.

Prof. Kindiki, who previously served as Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary and oversaw successful battles against terrorists in Lamu and bandits in Northern Kenya, said the merchants of poisonous drinks will face similar fate.

“Some do not even have premises. They just mix chemicals and sell to Kenyans. We are coming for you. We have fought Al Shabaab and bandits, we cannot be defeated by illicit alcohol traders,” he declared.

During the event held at Limuru Milk Processing Plant Grounds, Prof. Kindiki saw off nine coolers destined for various processing societies in the County.

He said orders have already been issued for inspection of manufacturing premises to ensure they are in compliance with required standards.

“We are going to inspect all the alcoholic manufacturers premises to ensure that they are in compliance with quality and public health standards before they take their products to the market,” DP stated.

Further, the Deputy President promised to be in the forefront in the war against the substances in the region and across the country in honour of requests to him by Mt. Kenya elders.

“We lost our people recently here in Kiambu and previously in Kirinyaga. We will not allow anyone to threaten the lives of Kenyans through sale of harmful drinks,” he affirmed.

The milk coolers are among 227 that have so far been distributed to farmers across the country to not only reduce wastages but aid in processing and value addition thus making more income for farmers.

From these, Kiambu has received 13 coolers which have been bought at 98.14 million shillings. Over 21, 500 dairy farmers will benefit and 15.7 million litres of milk saved from wastages annually earning them 769 million shillings that could have been lost.

“The best way to increase earnings for milk farmers is to ensure there are no losses from waste. This was among our commitments to milk farmers during our campaigns before the last elections,” he added.

Because of fruitful interventions in the milk sub sector, production has shot up remarkably pushing Kenya to the top of Africa.

“We are committed to meeting our bargain with the milk farmers. That is why milk production has gone up significantly. Today, Kenya is the largest producer of processed milk in Africa,” DP noted.

At the same time, he urged Mt. Kenya residents not to heed attempts incite them against each other because of political choices.

He said he will not go against the advice by the region’s elders to be above insults and incitement assuring the residents that he will be focused on his duties and service to them.

“We must be united. Incitement and violence is not politics. It is criminal and unacceptable. We should not accept to fight each other because of politics. This is not justifiable for whatever reason. We will not allow our communities to attack one another because of political personalities,” DP reiterated.

In Kiambu, the Deputy President said affordable projects worth 52 billion shillings are ongoing and include 29 modern markets, dozens of housing projects and hostels.

A number of roads have been completed and others ongoing with the planned expansion of Muthaiga Roundabout to Kiambu Town being finalized.

DP was joined by MPs Chege Kiragu (Limuru), Alice Ng’ang’a (Thika Town), Mburu Kahangara (Lari), Anne Wamuratha (Kiambu Woman Rep), Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), MCAS among others. Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke was also present.