Mashujaa Day set to be celebration of culture and heroes

The 63rd Mashujaa celebrations taking place at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium on Tuesday are expected to be a celebration of culture, heritage and the region’s stellar marathon history.

This year’s celebrations, under the theme “Security, Sports and the Economy”, will be conducted across three counties – Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Through its diverse entertainment line-up, the Director of the Permanent Presidential Music Commission, Dr Donald Otoyo, hopes it will showcase the diversity of each county.

“By bringing together Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, we are creating opportunities for artists from these regions to share their talents with the nation while celebrating the cultures and traditions that define us,” Mr Otoyo said.

Speaking exclusively to KBC Digital, some of the cultural dancers and groups said they were excited to be able to tell the stories of their homes through song and dance.

One of the ladies from Sengwer Traditional Dance Group, Lilian Kemei, said they were excited to perform for Kenyans across the country. Adding that it was an honour to celebrate the country’s heroes.

Kenya has celebrated October 20, since 1958, initially as a way to honour the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and the Kapenguria Six. In 2010, the day was renamed to Mashujaa Day to honour all heroes, both famous and ordinary.

Ms Kemei’s sentiments were echoed by her dance colleague, Geoffrey Kibet, who said song and dance were a way to keep traditions and culture alive.

Earlier, while giving a briefing about the security situation in the three counties, Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan touted the county’s diversity.

“Our diversity is a national asset, not a source of division. Every leader and citizen has a responsibility to promote tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

Additionally, Teresia Mutai, a performer from the Moraran Moi Group said it was important to remember that in one way or another, we were all heroes.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the event tomorrow.