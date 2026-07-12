Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar whose nearly two-decade rule reshaped the small Gulf nation into a global energy powerhouse and diplomatic hub, has died at the age of 74.

The Amiri Diwan, Qatar’s ruling office, announced his passing on Sunday morning, describing it as a profound loss for the nation and offering prayers for God’s mercy on his soul.

Sheikh Hamad came to power in 1995 and ruled Qatar for 18 years before making the unusual decision to voluntarily hand the throne to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in 2013 — a rare act of abdication among hereditary Gulf rulers.

His tenure is widely credited with turning Qatar from a relatively obscure Gulf state into one of the wealthiest countries in the world by per-capita income, driven largely by the expansion of its liquefied natural gas industry. Under his leadership, Qatar also launched the Al Jazeera media network in 1996, adopted its first permanent constitution in 2004, and introduced municipal elections that allowed women to vote and run as candidates.

Sheikh Hamad also secured Qatar’s successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that triggered a massive wave of infrastructure investment and helped redefine Doha’s skyline.

Beyond domestic reforms, Sheikh Hamad positioned Qatar as an ambitious mediator in regional conflicts, involving the country in efforts to ease tensions in Sudan’s Darfur region, Lebanon’s internal political disputes, and the rivalry between Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah. In 2012, he became the first head of state to visit Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory five years earlier, pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and investment.

His government’s willingness to engage with groups such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran drew criticism from some Western and regional allies, even as it cemented Qatar’s reputation as an independent power broker. Late in his rule, Qatar also opened a Taliban political office, a move that eventually paved the way for negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

Condolences arrived quickly from regional leaders. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered sympathies to Qatar’s government and people, while UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended personal condolences to current Emir Sheikh Tamim, praising the late leader’s contributions to regional cooperation.

Sheikh Hamad’s death marks the close of a defining chapter in modern Qatari history, one that saw the nation rise dramatically in global economic and diplomatic influence.