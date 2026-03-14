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Speaker Wetang’ula warns politicians against divisive politics

Timothy Kipnusu
By Timothy Kipnusu
2 Min Read
Moses Wetang'ula - Speaker National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged political leaders to avoid divisive politics ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that inflammatory political rhetoric risks polarising the country.

Speaking at a fundraising in Karachuonyo Constituency, Homa Bay County, Speaker Wetang’ula noted that Kenya often experiences heightened political tensions during election periods due to utterances by politicians that promote hatred based on ethnicity, nepotism, or religion.

He said politics should not divide Kenyans and called on leaders to promote unity even as they compete politically.

Elsewhere, Kiharu legislator Ndindi Nyoro has faulted a section of leaders for prioritizing personal interests instead of serving the public on key national matters.

Nyoro said it is wrong for individuals to use serious national issues to advance personal ambitions or make financial gains, urging leaders to put the interests of Kenyans first.

In Kiambaa lawmaker Njuguna Kawanjiku has dismissed calls by broad-based partner ODM of zoning some areas claiming to be the popular party.

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He claimed zoning of areas will kill dreams of many political aspirants who are eyeing to vie for different political seats come 2027.

Finally, Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau has called on young people to register in large numbers as voters so they can participate actively in shaping the country’s leadership.

The lawmaker, however, exuded confidence that the United Democratic Alliance UDA will win all elective seats from Member of County Assembly to the highest office in the land.

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