PS Shaukat calls for stronger regulatory systems to advance nuclear safety in Africa

Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak has called for stronger and more independent regulatory systems to safeguard the use of nuclear science and technology across Africa.

He spoke in Mombasa on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Meeting of the Steering Committee of the Forum of Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa (FNRBA), which brought together regulators, policymakers and technical experts from across the continent to assess progress in nuclear safety and security frameworks.

Prof. Abdulrazak emphasised the critical role of independent, credible, and sustainable regulatory systems in ensuring the safe and secure use of nuclear science and technology.

He noted that effective regulation is fundamental to building public confidence and enabling countries to harness nuclear technologies for socio-economic development.

The Principal Secretary underscored the importance of regional cooperation, observing that nuclear safety and security challenges transcend national boundaries and require close collaboration among African countries.

He called for greater harmonisation of regulatory approaches, continuous knowledge sharing, and stronger partnerships among regulatory authorities to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

Prof. Abdulrazak further highlighted the need for continuous improvement of regulatory frameworks, including legislation, licensing systems, inspection programmes, emergency preparedness mechanisms, and cybersecurity measures.

He encouraged regulators to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector, he stressed the importance of investing in capacity building and developing a new generation of African regulators, inspectors, and technical experts.

He also advocated for strengthening Technical Support Organisations and regional centres of excellence to provide specialised expertise and support to countries across the continent.

The Principal Secretary commended the Forum of Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for their continued efforts in promoting regulatory excellence, knowledge exchange, and capacity development.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting continental initiatives aimed at advancing the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology while ensuring the highest levels of safety, security, and regulatory effectiveness.