West Pokot leaders back Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid

A section of leaders from West Pokot County has declared support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027, arguing that an additional term will allow him to fully implement projects across the country.

Led by former West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo, the leaders dismissed early political campaigns by some opposition leaders, saying those seeking to challenge President Ruto are free to do so within the democratic space but should be prepared to face him at the ballot.

Lonyangapuo said residents of the North Rift region have witnessed improved peace and several key development projects initiated by the President.

Former Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol called on politicians to embrace democratic principles and issue-based politics instead of divisive rhetoric rooted in tribalism and regionalism.

He urged the Pokot community to rally behind President Ruto, citing government projects such as the Affordable Housing Programme, road infrastructure development and other national initiatives as evidence of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s efforts to transform the country.

Lomunokol also warned political leaders against engaging in ethnic-based politics, saying Kenya’s future depends on national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He said political campaigns should be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and urged Kenyans to maintain political tolerance as the country gradually approaches the next General Election.

At the same time, he criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of promoting divisive tribal politics and political blackmail against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Lomunokol maintained that leadership should unite rather than divide the country, adding that leaders must promote peace, cohesion and issue-based politics that advance national development.

The leaders spoke in Sigor, West Pokot County.