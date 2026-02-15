Kindiki: I’m focused on work, not political noise

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed what he termed as “political noise” shaping the current national conversation, reiterating that his priority is executing his constitutional duties rather than engaging in premature politicking.

Speaking in Maragua, Murang’a County, during a development tour of the Mount Kenya region, Kindiki stated that true leadership is defined by timing, discipline, and results.

“We are the experts in politics. We may not talk much, but we speak at the right time. A good leader knows when to communicate,” he said.

He argued that effective governance requires an understanding of the appropriate seasons—a time for work and a time for campaigning. For now, he says, he is focused on delivering results.

“A good leader knows when to talk, when to work, and finds the best time for every activity,” he added.

The Deputy President reiterated that Kenyans will ultimately judge leaders based on tangible outcomes rather than mere rhetoric, insisting that performance and track records will be the decisive factors in future elections.

“As we move forward, we must not be distracted by trivial matters. We understand there are seasons: a time for politics and a time for hard work. What defines a leader is their work and effort, not the noise they make,” he stated.

“The measure of a leader is the work they have accomplished, not empty talk or distractions,” the Deputy President remarked.

Kindiki urged residents of the Mt Kenya region to continue supporting President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that the government has demonstrated goodwill through various development projects.

He cited ongoing road construction projects in Murang’a County, as well as investments in hospitals, markets, affordable housing, technical training institutes, KMTC facilities, and stadiums as evidence of progress.

“This government belongs to us because we elected it. We must ensure our people’s needs are met through development, not endless politics,” he said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, both of whom expressed their support for him and the President.

Chege cautioned critics against undermining Kindiki, asserting that the region would stand firmly behind him.

“We want to tell those eyeing Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s position to take it slow. Kindiki is ours, and we will stand with him. He will finish his term in 2027, and even in 2032, we may support him for further advancement,” she said.

Wamaua echoed the sentiments, stating that Mt Kenya residents prioritize development over political theatrics. She emphasized that the voters are more concerned with roads, healthcare facilities, and economic empowerment than with early campaign strategies.

“Maragua is Tutam. We want work first, not politics. What good is it to raise one finger to say ‘Wantam’ when there is no work being done for us? We appreciate the government’s efforts, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said the lawmaker.

The leaders affirmed their commitment to backing President Ruto’s re-election bid, pointing to what they described as a visible track record of development.