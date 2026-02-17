300 golfers set to feature in Lady Captain’s tourney at Ruiru

Over 300 golfers are expected to play at the forthcoming Lady Captain Ruiru Golf Club tournament which will mark the culmination of 2 year term of outgoing Lady captain Rodah Mukami.

The event is set for February 28 on the club’s 18-hole course, caps off a packed programme blending competition, community engagement, and celebration, a reflection of a tenure widely credited with elevating the profile of ladies’ golf at the club.

Festivities tee off on February 23 with a Caddies and Staff Golf Day, recognizing the critical role played by support teams in the club’s day-to-day operations.

The following day features a Senior Golf Day and MiniClubnite, offering competitive and social engagement for members.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lady Captain Rodah Mukami said: “Thistournament is not just about my exit; it is about the incredible journeywe have walked together as a club. Over the past two years, we have seen our ladies grow in confidence and competitiveness, and our juniors step up with remarkable promise. That is the true victory.”

On February 25, attention shifts beyond the course with a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative alongside a Greensomes tournament.

The Lady Captain’s Prize curtain raiser follows on February 26, before a Koroga-themed Chip andPutt event on February 27, which injects a social and family-friendly element into the build-up.

The main tournament on February 28 is expectedto attract a field of 300 players, marking one of the largest turnouts in recent memory.

The golfing festival concludes on March 1 with a JuniorsMug Tournament, underlining the club’s growing investment in youth development. Mukami exits the office having presided over notable milestones.

Ruiru Golf Club has recently marked significant milestones in women’s golf, firmly establishing itself as a leading venue for prestigious competitions.

The club hosted the KLGU Ladies 54-Hole Tournament, alongside the inaugural Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Golfer of the Year (GOTY) event, putting Ruiru on the national map for high-profile golfing events.

In September, the club also hosted thePendant Tournament for the first time, one of the oldest and mostrespected medal-style competitions on the KLGU calendar, furtherunderscoring Ruiru’s growing prominence in the golfing community.

Beyond hosting tournaments, the club has remained committed tobroadening access to the sport for women and youth while simultaneously raisingperformance standards.

This vision is already yielding tangible results. Ruiru now boasts two female golfers in its elite team, and an increasing number of young lady golfers are actively developing their skills.

Many of these juniors are steadily progressing toward single-handicap status, positioning them as the future ambassadors of the game.