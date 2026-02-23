RallySports

Ugandan Oscar Ntambi arrives in Kenya, ahead of WRC Safari Rally

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Ugandan rally driver Oscar Ntambi arrived the country last weekend to fine-tune his car at Stoni Athi in  preparation for the upcoming WRC Safari Rally Kenya slated for March 12–15 in Naivasha.

Ntambi, now steering a Mitsubishi Evo X Ralliart, engaged in a rigorous testing session with Kenyan driver Nikhil Sachania, concentrating on refining the suspension, boosting the car’s resilience, and enhancing speed in preparation for what is widely considered the most challenging event on the World Rally Championship schedule.

“This is a special rally for every driver in Africa and beyond. Flying in to test at Stoni Athi was important because Safari is unique; you must prepare for everything.
The car felt good, and we have made adjustments that give us confidence heading into Naivasha,” said an elated Ntambi.

Ntambi will be navigated by his long-time teammate Muhamadi Uthumaan, a partnership that dates to 2018.

Ntambi is part of a formidable five-driver KCB Racing Team lineup that also includes two-time African champion Karan Patel, rising talent Tinashe Gatimu, Nikhil Sachania, and Rwanda’s accomplished driver Queen Kalimpinya.

Speaking after the test, navigator Muhamadi Uthumaan said: “It is a dream come true to line up for the Safari Rally. I have followed this event for years, and to finally compete in it is special.

Oscar and I understand each other well, and our focus is to stay consistent, manage the car carefully, and finish strong.”

This year’s Safari Rally will be the third leg of the WRC circuit and has attracted over 40 crews from around the world and will feature 20 competitive stages covering more than 350 kilometers .

