TikTok removes 500,000 videos from Kenyan platform

At least 580,000 videos from Kenya were removed from TikTok between July and September last year which according to the social media giant, was due to violation of community guidelines.

“Of these, 99.7pc of them were proactively removed before anyone reported them, and 94.6pc removed within 24 hours of posting. Additionally, the third quarter of 2025 saw around 90,000 Live sessions interrupted for not following platform content guidelines representing 1pc of LIVE streams in this time,” TikTok said.

Globally, TikTok says it removed a total of 204,534,932 videos during the third quarter of 2025, representing about 0.7pc of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of the total videos removed, 99.3pc was proactively removed before being reported, while 94.8pc was removed within 24 hours representing the highest rates ever recorded by TikTok for rapid content removal.

“Through our continued investment in AI moderation technologies, a record 91pc of this violative content is now removed via automated technologies, ensuring consistency and speed. To protect TikTok’s integrity this quarter, the platform has removed more than 118 million fake accounts. In addition, we removed more than 22 million accounts that were suspected to be under the age of 13,” it stated.