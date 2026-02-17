Technology

TikTok removes 500,000 videos from Kenyan platform

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read

At least 580,000 videos from Kenya were removed from TikTok between July and September last year which according to the social media giant, was due to violation of community guidelines.

“Of these, 99.7pc of them were proactively removed before anyone reported them, and 94.6pc removed within 24 hours of posting. Additionally, the third quarter of 2025 saw around 90,000 Live sessions interrupted for not following platform content guidelines representing 1pc of LIVE streams in this time,” TikTok said.

Globally, TikTok says it removed a total of 204,534,932 videos during the third quarter of 2025, representing about 0.7pc of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of the total videos removed, 99.3pc was proactively removed before being reported, while 94.8pc was removed within 24 hours representing the highest rates ever recorded by TikTok for rapid content removal.

“Through our continued investment in AI moderation technologies, a record 91pc of this violative content is now removed via automated technologies, ensuring consistency and speed. To protect TikTok’s integrity this quarter, the platform has removed more than 118 million fake accounts. In addition, we removed more than 22 million accounts that were suspected to be under the age of 13,” it stated.

Kenya to host UN-backed Open Source Programme Office
ByteDance to curb AI video app after Disney legal threat
Report: 68pc of Kenyan SMEs to invest in contactless payments
Kenya underscores cybersecurity as pillar of national sovereignty, economic growth at Cyber Week Africa 2025
Harry and Meghan call for social media protections for children
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Morocco guaranteed semifinal spot in CAF Confed Cup as Wydad lands Safi in quarters
Next Article 300 golfers set to feature in Lady Captain’s tourney at Ruiru
- Advertisement -
Latest News
300 golfers set to feature in Lady Captain’s tourney at Ruiru
Golf Sports
Morocco guaranteed semifinal spot in CAF Confed Cup as Wydad lands Safi in quarters
Football Sports
Senate urged to rethink Tobacco Bill as traders predict surge in illicit goods
Agriculture County News
KAWU calls off airport strike after reaching a deal with KCAA
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Technology

Schneider Electric and Climeworks Sign 31,000-tonne High-durability Carbon Removal Agreement

Technology

In A.I. We Trust: How Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we plan, book, and experience travel

County NewsNEWS

CGIAR announces inaugural Science Week to promote sustainable food systems

County NewsNEWS

KEBS observes World Standards Day, celebrates 50th anniversary

Show More